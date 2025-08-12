OWC 960GB Atlas Pro CFexpress Type A 4.0 Is at Its Lowest Price Yet

If you need serious storage for your Sony camera setup, this deal is worth a look. The OWC 960GB Atlas Pro CFexpress Type A 4.0 Memory Card is now down to $299 on Amazon, saving you $30 from its regular $329 price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel, making it an excellent time to upgrade your memory.

With a massive 960GB capacity and blazing speeds, this card is built for photographers and filmmakers capturing high-resolution stills or high-bitrate video. It’s designed to handle everything from fast burst RAW sequences to extended 8K recording without dropping frames — and it’s tough enough to survive the demands of location shooting.

Why We Like the OWC 960GB Atlas Pro

The OWC Atlas Pro CFexpress Type A 4.0 offers pro-level performance with read speeds up to 1850MB/s and write speeds up to 1700MB/s. Its sustained write speed of 400MB/s ensures smooth capture, even in the most demanding scenarios like sports, wildlife, or cinematic productions.

Beyond speed, this card is rugged and dependable. It’s resistant to impacts, bending, shocks, ESD, UV rays, x-rays, and can operate in extreme temperatures — making it a reliable choice whether you’re shooting in a studio or out in the field.

Key Features:

High Capacity: 960GB for extended shooting sessions.

960GB for extended shooting sessions. Pro Speed: Up to 1700MB/s write, 1850MB/s read; 400MB/s sustained write.

Up to 1700MB/s write, 1850MB/s read; 400MB/s sustained write. Type A 4.0 Compliant: Meets CFexpress Type A 4.0 and 2.0 specs.

Meets CFexpress Type A 4.0 and 2.0 specs. Compatibility: Works with Sony Alpha and FX cameras including a9 III, a1, a7S III, a7 IV, a7R V, FX3, FX6, FR7, and FX30.

Works with Sony Alpha and FX cameras including a9 III, a1, a7S III, a7 IV, a7R V, FX3, FX6, FR7, and FX30. Durability: Resistant to impact, bend, shock, ESD, UV rays, and x-rays.

Who Is This Deal for and Is It a Good Time To Buy?

If you’re an action, sports, or wildlife photographer using Sony cameras, this card offers both the capacity and speed to keep your workflow smooth. Professional filmmakers will appreciate the faster offload times and consistent performance during long takes.

Given that this is the lowest recorded price and stock levels are uncertain, now is the time to grab one if you’ve been holding off. Deals on high-capacity CFexpress Type A cards like this don’t come around often — especially from a brand known for reliability in professional workflows.