Hasselblad’s new XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 Coming Soon

Hasselblad is rumored to be preparing a new XCD 35–100mm f/2.8–4 medium format lens, with an official announcement possibly landing on August 26.

It’s expected to debut alongside the upcoming X2D II medium format camera, which is also rumored to feature a LiDAR sensor and a new tilt screen and rival the performance of Sony’s top-tier AF.

The new XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4: Leaks and Rumors

The listing for the new lens has been uploaded on a retailer’s website.

Even though it’s the original listing has been removed after some time, we made sure to secure a screenshot of the listing:





Federation of Independent Photographers via weibo also reported a rumored launch of the new Hasselblad lens:

Hasselblad’s new XCD 35-100mm F2.8-4 medium format lens may be officially released on August 26th. This zoom lens has a full-frame equivalent angle of view of approximately 28-80mm. No specific specifications have been released yet, but it is expected to be priced around 40,000 yuan, which is still uncertain. The new 100-megapixel X2D2 medium format camera will be released at the same time.

Price and Availability

Hasselblad has not yet confirmed pricing or release details for the XCD 35–100mm f/2.8–4.

If the rumors prove correct, the lens could be officially announced on August 26 alongside the X2D II camera. And its cost will be around 40,000 yuan or $5,575, as reported by the Federation of Independent Photographers.

For the latest updates, keep an eye on Hasselblad’s official website and authorized retailers.