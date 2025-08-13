Retro-Inspired Fujifilm X100VI is Finally Back in Stock at SRP

The highly sought-after Fujifilm X100VI is finally back in stock—this time direct from Japan. According to both Fuji Rumors and Photo Rumors, the retro-styled rangefinder camera is now available at B&H at its new suggested retail price of $1,799. The SRP for the camera has increased from $1,599.95 to $1,799 due to the recent price hike announced by Fujifilm. Reports indicate these units are made in Fujifilm’s Japan factory, which will be welcome news for enthusiasts.

If you’ve been waiting to grab one without paying a markup, now’s your chance. While Amazon has listings for the X100VI, most come with a significant premium. With fresh stock at SRP, this is likely one of the best opportunities in recent months to secure this popular camera.

Why the Fujifilm X100VI is in Such High Demand

Since its launch, the Fujifilm X100VI has been almost impossible to find at retail price. Each new batch tends to sell out within hours—partly due to backorders and partly because so many photographers have it on their wish list.

Having used earlier X100 models, it’s easy to understand the hype. The camera delivers the tactile joy and timeless styling of classic rangefinders like the Yashica Electro 35 or Leica M-series, but with the modern conveniences expected in 2025. Alongside its 40.2-megapixel X-Trans sensor, 6.2K video recording, and in-body image stabilization, the standout feature is its hybrid OVF/EVF system—letting you switch seamlessly between optical and electronic viewing.

Key Features of the Fujifilm X100VI

40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR Sensor: Exceptional detail and tonal rendering, with optimized noise control.

Exceptional detail and tonal rendering, with optimized noise control. 6.2K Video + F-Log2: Internal 10-bit 6.2K30p recording, plus 4K60p and 240p slow-motion capabilities.

Internal 10-bit 6.2K30p recording, plus 4K60p and 240p slow-motion capabilities. Built-In 6.0 Stop IBIS: The first in the X100 series for rock-steady handheld shooting.

The first in the X100 series for rock-steady handheld shooting. Redesigned Fujinon 23mm f/2 II Lens: Two aspherical elements for improved sharpness and reduced distortion.

Two aspherical elements for improved sharpness and reduced distortion. Hybrid EVF/OVF Viewfinder: Combines the charm of optical framing with the precision of electronic overlays.

Is Now the Time to Buy?

If you’re after a compact, retro-inspired rangefinder for street or everyday photography, the X100VI is tough to beat. While Fujifilm’s X-E5 offers a similar sensor in a body with interchangeable lenses, it lacks the X100VI’s distinctive fixed-lens character and hybrid viewfinder experience.

Given the scarcity of SRP-priced stock and the camera’s proven popularity, this restock window is likely to be short-lived. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, this is it.