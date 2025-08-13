Tilta Full Camera Cage, the First Rigging Solution for the new DJI Osmo 360

Tilta has unveiled its Full Camera Cage for the new DJI Osmo 360 — the first rigging solution by any manufacturer designed specifically for this camera. Made entirely from aluminum, the cage completely encloses the Osmo 360, giving it an extra layer of protection.

The DJI Osmo 360 was released recently. It marks the brand’s first 360-degree action camera and is a direct competitor to the GoPro Max and Insta360 X5. This compact camera has two square 1/1.1″-type CMOS sensors, enabling up to 8K/50fps capture in panoramic mode and 5K/60fps in single-lens mode. It’s priced below the Insta360 X5, which is why it’s becoming a popular choice in this category.

Now, back to the camera cage: The Tilta camera cage is designed to open up a whole new range of shooting possibilities.

For creators working in fast-paced or high-intensity environments, having a setup that’s both secure and flexible is key. This cage is built for you if you need to move quickly and push your camera setups across extreme terrain, tight timeframes, and complex angles.

Tilta Full Camera Cage for DJI Osmo 360 – Features

The Tilta Full Camera Cage for the DJI Osmo 360 is built entirely from aluminum and wraps completely around the camera for all-around protection. Its quick-release design makes it easy to get the camera in and out of the cage.

Importantly, the cage doesn’t block the Osmo 360’s screen or lenses. It even includes a silicone lens protector, a smart addition considering the lenses aren’t user-replaceable like those on the Insta360 X5.

You get plenty of mounting flexibility too, with multiple 1/4″-20 threads and a cold shoe for attaching accessories or rigging the camera to just about anything — from cars and bikes to boats and drones.

It’s also compatible with DJI’s magnetic connector.

For convenience, there’s a removable side panel so you can swap batteries or change memory cards without dismantling your setup, perfect if the built-in 105GB storage isn’t enough for your needs.

Price and Availability

Tilta has not yet announced pricing or release details for the Full Camera Cage for the DJI Osmo 360.

