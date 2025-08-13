TTArtisan Introduces AF 40mm f/2 Full-Frame Prime Lens

TTArtisan has introduced the AF 40mm f/2, a new full-frame prime lens available now for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts. The company also teased on Instagram that an L-mount version is on the way. (Let's see how long it takes because the AF 75mm F/2 for L-Mount was launched almost 7 months after its introduction for the Sony E and Nikon Z mounts.)

Back to our new lens: The AF 40mm f/2 is aimed at both seasoned photographers and enthusiasts, offering a compact, lightweight design with features like an all-metal build and a clicking aperture ring — all at a budget-friendly price. It’s a 'normal' focal-length prime, meaning that it closely matches how our eyes naturally see the world: neither zoomed in nor out. So if you're curious about trying the “normal” focal length lens but don't want to spend a lot, learn more about it:

TTArtisan AF 40mm F2 - Features

TTArtisan claims that its AF 40mm f/2 is built for versatility, delivering clear, easy-to-use performance for both photography and video work. Its wide f/2 aperture can create soft background blur (bokeh), which makes it a good choice for portraiture and low-light shooting.

Made of 5052 aviation-grade aluminum, the lens combines a sleek, premium look with a lightweight build — just 5.9 to 6.2 ounces (167–176 grams) depending on the mount. In other words, it’s easy to carry all day without fatigue.

It can focus as close as 15.75 inches (0.4 meters), which means if your work involves close-up shots or detailed photography, you may consider this lens. Its optical design of 9 elements in 6 groups ensures sharp, high-quality images across different shooting situations.

And last but not least, a built-in Type-C port on the rear cap makes firmware updates quick and simple, keeping the lens' performance up to date.

Here's a full list of its specs:

Principal specifications: Lens Type Prime Max Format size 35mm FF Focal length 40mm Image Stabilization No Lens mount Nikon Z, Sony E, Sony FE Aperture: Maximum aperture F2 Minimum aperture F16 Aperture ring Yes Number of diaphragm blades 7 Optics: Elements 9 Groups 6 Focus: Minimum focus 0.4m (15.7") Autofocus Yes Motor type Stepper Motor Physical: Weight 167g Diameter 61mm Length 44mm Sealing No Filter thread 52mm Hood supplied Yes Material Aluminium

Price and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 40mm f/2 is available on Amazon for $168 in Sony E and Nikon Z mounts, with an L-mount version coming soon.

Nikon Z shooters can also look at the Nikkor Z 40mm f/2, currently going for $279.

For Sony E-mount users, there’s the Zeiss Batis 40mm f/2 CF at $999.

Finally, you should compare both of these with the TTArtisan AF 40mm f/2 that comes in as a budget-friendly alternative that still has plenty of features for the price.

