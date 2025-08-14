The Antigravity A1 Takes Flight as the World’s First 8K 360 Drone

After weeks of leaks and speculation, Antigravity has officially unveiled the A1 — the first drone on the market capable of shooting 8K 360-degree video. The A1 fuses immersive FPV flying with intuitive controls, giving creators a new way to capture the skies from every possible angle.

Antigravity is a new company formed through a collaboration between Insta360 and various third-party partners. Its mission, as the company puts it, is “to make flight feel less like work —— and more like wonder.”

A Dual-Lens Design for a True 360 View

At the center of the A1 is a dual-lens camera system, with one lens mounted above the drone and the other below. This setup eliminates blind spots and captures a complete spherical view. It’s reminiscent of the Insta360 X5’s approach but taken airborne, recording crisp 8K footage from above.

Leveraging Insta360’s expertise in stitching, the A1 becomes invisible in its own footage, much like the “invisible selfie stick” effect in the Insta360 X-series. The result is clean, distraction-free video that feels truly immersive. And because all footage is captured in 360, creators can reframe shots in post, experiment with effects like Tiny Planet or Horizon Flips, and pull multiple angles from a single clip — no complex drone maneuvers required.

FPV Flying, Reimagined

The A1 ships with Antigravity’s Vision goggles and Grip controller, creating an intuitive, fully immersive piloting experience.

Imaging Resource editor David Schloss had the chance to test-fly the A1 in Brooklyn with Antigravity’s PR rep Ben Liu. “‘This is groundbreaking,” Schloss said of the drone’s control system. “If you’ve ever used a VR headset you’re already an expert in using the A1. The ability to turn around and look in 360 degrees and then fly to any point you’re looking at is game changing. It’s better than any FPV I’ve tried. Since everything is being recoded in 360° you can cut together action videos in software after shooting. There’s no need to plan drone angles or fly the drone sideways. Simply fly next to your subject and edit the footage later. The camera isn’t as high resolution as top end drones but that will definitely evolve over time.”

The drone uses Antigravity’s FreeMotion technology, allowing pilots to look in any direction while flying in another, opening the door to entirely new aerial perspectives. Post-flight, the footage can be reviewed in 360 degrees, revealing new details every time it’s played back.

Specs and Key Features

Weighing just 249 grams, the A1 falls under licensing thresholds in many territories, making it an attractive option for travelers, beginners, and on-the-go content creators. Its compact size also makes it easy to pack, carry, and deploy.

Antigravity A1 Key Features

8K 360-degree capture with top-and-bottom lens configuration

249g weight for license-free flying in most regions

“Invisible drone” effect via advanced stitching

Grip controller with intuitive point-to-fly hand gestures

360 immersive live view and head tracking via Vision goggles

Post-flight reframing and multiple angle extraction from a single clip

Safety features including return-to-home and payload detection



The Grip controller replaces traditional joysticks with motion-based inputs, while the Vision goggles provide a full 360-degree field of view. A payload detection system automatically lands the drone if it detects added weight, preventing unsafe modifications.

"We didn't want to just build another drone. We wanted to create an entirely new way to fly," said BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. "A1 is the first step in reimagining flight as something anyone can enjoy — something that is safe, intuitive, expressive, and endlessly creative."

Launch Timeline and Creator Program

The Antigravity A1 is slated for release in January 2026, with pricing, bundles, and regional availability to be revealed closer to launch.

Before then, Antigravity is launching its first “co-creation project,” inviting creators worldwide to help shape the product’s future. Selected participants will receive a pre-production A1 to test and provide feedback. The best contributions will be integrated into the retail version, and contributors will have a shot at a share of the $20,000 reward pool.

Applications are open now at antigravity.tech.

Actual Photos of the Antigravity A1

