Previous Story Hasselblad’s new XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 Coming Soon
Back To News
Next Story The Antigravity A1 Takes Flight as the World’s First 8K 360 Drone

The Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 Is A Budget Portrait Lens That’s Turning Heads

camera news photography sony viltrox

by Terry Sullivan

posted Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 3:46 AM EDT

This photo is the Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 lens shot against a white background.

If you reach into many pro camera bags, you’re likely to find one lens they’ll rarely leave behind: The indispensable 85mm full-frame lens. However, for most, such a lens can be pretty pricey.

That’s why the new Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE lens, the company’s first full-frame telephoto designed for Sony full-frame FE-mount mirrorless cameras, is generating some buzz. It’s a focal length that’s excellent for portraits, as well as other genres, with a bright aperture and a minimum focusing distance of 2.6 feet. A number of camera and lens product review websites have already given it favorable reviews. But what’s been turning heads is the low sticker price. It’s just $598.00, which is significantly cheaper than Sony’s 85mm f/1.4 GM II lens, which retails for more than three times the price of the Viltrox. 

This photo is the Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 lens, shot at an angle against a white background.

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE: Maximum Aperture, Lens Design, Features, & Specifications

The Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE is a lens that has an optical construction of 15 elements in 11 groups and includes 9 high-refractive index lenses (for high image quality), 3 ED lenses (for reducing chromatic aberration), and 1 UA, or ultra-precision aspherical lens, to minimize optical aberrations. It also features HD nano multi-coating to minimize ghosting and flare. In addition to its rugged metal construction, which includes dust and moisture-resistant seals, the lens also includes customizable Fn buttons, autofocus and manual focus capabilities, and a de-clickable switch for shooting video clips.

Here are some additional features and specifications for Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE:

  • Optical Construction: 15 lens elements in 11 lens groups
  • Maximum Aperture: f/1.4
  • Aperture Range: f/1.4 – f/16
  • Closest Focusing Distance: 2.6 feet
  • Autofocus: Yes
  • Filter Size: 77mm filter threads
  • Built-in Image Stabilization: No
  • Number of Aperture Blades: 11
  • Diameter and Length: 3.3 inches in diameter (or 84.5mm) and 4.3 inches (or 108.5 mm) long
  • Weight: 1.8 lbs. (or 800 grams)

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE: Shipping & Pricing

The Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE lens for Sony E-mount cameras is currently in stock and available. If you’d like to buy this lens, you can order the Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE for $598.00 at B&H, on Amazon, or on Viltrox's website.

 

 

 

 

 

This photo is the Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 lens with a lens hood shot against a white background.
 
 

 

 

 

 

Previous Story Hasselblad’s new XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4 Coming Soon
Back To News
Next Story The Antigravity A1 Takes Flight as the World’s First 8K 360 Drone