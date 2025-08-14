The Viltrox 85mm f/1.4 Is A Budget Portrait Lens That’s Turning Heads

If you reach into many pro camera bags, you’re likely to find one lens they’ll rarely leave behind: The indispensable 85mm full-frame lens. However, for most, such a lens can be pretty pricey.

That’s why the new Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE lens, the company’s first full-frame telephoto designed for Sony full-frame FE-mount mirrorless cameras, is generating some buzz. It’s a focal length that’s excellent for portraits, as well as other genres, with a bright aperture and a minimum focusing distance of 2.6 feet. A number of camera and lens product review websites have already given it favorable reviews. But what’s been turning heads is the low sticker price. It’s just $598.00, which is significantly cheaper than Sony’s 85mm f/1.4 GM II lens, which retails for more than three times the price of the Viltrox.

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE: Maximum Aperture, Lens Design, Features, & Specifications

The Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE is a lens that has an optical construction of 15 elements in 11 groups and includes 9 high-refractive index lenses (for high image quality), 3 ED lenses (for reducing chromatic aberration), and 1 UA, or ultra-precision aspherical lens, to minimize optical aberrations. It also features HD nano multi-coating to minimize ghosting and flare. In addition to its rugged metal construction, which includes dust and moisture-resistant seals, the lens also includes customizable Fn buttons, autofocus and manual focus capabilities, and a de-clickable switch for shooting video clips.

Here are some additional features and specifications for Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE:

Optical Construction: 15 lens elements in 11 lens groups

Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE: Shipping & Pricing

The Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE lens for Sony E-mount cameras is currently in stock and available. If you’d like to buy this lens, you can order the Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE for $598.00 at B&H, on Amazon, or on Viltrox's website.