Can’t Stop What’s Coming: New Apple iPhone 17 Models Could Be Introduced This September

Photo via Apple Hub's Twitter Feed

There are four new iPhones scheduled to be released sometime in September, with most websites, like MacInsider, suggesting September 9: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new model, the iPhone 17 Air, which replaces the “Plus” models.

However, what many photographers and consumers are wondering is whether President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariffs will increase prices. It’s hard to imagine that Apple can absorb all increases as a result of Trump’s tariffs. However, some in the consumer electronics industry suggest that such price increases might be disguised by including an upgrade that provides a performance boost (for, of course, a higher price). Apple Hub claims that the iPhone 17 Pro will be priced at $1,049, which is just around $50 more than the current generation iPhone 16 Pro.

Design-wise, the iPhone 17 Air is reportedly going to be 5.5mm thick, making it the “thinnest” iPhone ever. It will also be the only new model made from titanium (instead of aluminum, like the other three). Another design change might have the Pro and Air models include a camera bar across the back of the phone.

Are there performance changes? Yes. For starters, all new models are expected to have 120Hz LTPO displays, which have 120 Hz refresh rates, for smoother video and gaming, although this technology may adjust the refresh rate depending on the content that’s being displayed.

As for camera features, the selfie or front camera will get a 24 megapixel TrueDepth camera (which comes with a 2x zoom). Pro models could get a 48MP telephoto lens (with a 3.5x optical zoom). Also, Apple might introduce a new Pro Camera app, as well.

All models are expected to include the latest iOS 26 update built in, which could feature a new user interface and AI features.