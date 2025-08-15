Smallrig X Transformers Collab: Preorder Transformers-Themed Gear, Submit Your Design Concepts to Win a $500 Coupon

SmallRig just announced its collaboration with Transformers on a new collection of photo and video gear.

The company is creating a line of Transformer-themed gear. It’s also inviting fans to submit their own Transformers-inspired product ideas, which will then go through a public voting process. The most popular concepts could be turned into actual products, and one lucky winner can win a $500 coupon.

SmallRig Announces Transformers-Themed Gear Collection

SmallRig has partnered with the Transformers franchise to launch a limited-edition product line that blends the brand’s signature photography gear with the iconic “mecha DNA” style and bold black-and-yellow color schemes of Transformers, as you can see above.

The collection covers a wide range of gear — from camera cages, phone rigs, and tripods to power systems, lighting, stabilizers, microphones, and more.

Here are three standout pieces:

Heavy-Duty Fluid Head Tripod AD-01(BumbleBee Edition)

This Transformers-styled AD-01 tripod looks bold, and it’s built for serious work, at least what Smallrig is claming. With a dual-mode quick-release system compatible with DJI RS gimbals and Manfrotto, smooth fluid head movement, and sturdy aluminum legs that support up to 8kg, it’s designed for both versatility and stability.

The black-and-yellow finish and BumbleBee branding give it a collectible edge while still being a fully professional piece of gear.

"HawkLock" Quick Release Cage Kit for Sony Alpha 7R V / Alpha 7 IV / Alpha 7S III (Advanced Edition)

Built for Sony’s Alpha 7R V, Alpha 7 IV, and Alpha 7S III, this Transformers-themed cage blends speed with versatility. Its one-push quick release system makes mounting and disassembly effortless, while multiple mounting points (1/4"-20, ARRI 3/8"-16, cold shoes, NATO rails, and more) keep accessories like mics, lights, and monitors right where you need them.

Add in cable protection, an adjustable monitor mount, and two-handed shooting support, and you’ve got a rugged cage that’s as functional as it is eye-catching in BumbleBee black-and-yellow.

RF 10C Portable Focusable LED Video Light (BumbleBee Edition)

This ultra-portable LED light packs creativity into a small, BumbleBee-inspired body. Weighing just 422g, it offers adjustable beam angles (10°–60°), 21 filter options, and four-color LED beads for a range of lighting effects. A built-in 7500mAh battery keeps it glowing for up to three hours, while versatile 1/4"-20 mounts let you attach it to cameras, tripods, or even selfie sticks — perfect for content creators, livestreamers, and photographers on the move.

Preorder by August 28 for Exclusive Discounts and Prizes

The SmallRig x Transformers collection is open for pre-orders from August 13 to August 28.

Pre-ordering during this period gives customers a free bonus valid for purchases of the collaborative products between August 28 and September 28, as well as automatic entry into a lucky draw for a TF Tool Kit Gift Box, which can be redeemed with a qualifying purchase by September 28.

Pre-booking secures customers a 15% discount on their chosen Transformers collaboration products and automatically enters them into the raffle.

Submit Your Design to Win a $500 Coupon

SmallRig is also running a design contest through October 13, inviting artists to submit their own 3D product concepts related to this product line.

The grand prize winner will take home $500 in coupons plus SmallRig gear, while five additional winners will receive coupons worth $300 or $100.

Every participant will get a 10% SmallRig discount code.

Visit SmallRig’s website for full contest details and to enter your submission.

