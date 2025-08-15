The Neewer F700 Field Monitor Drops Back to Its Lowest Price on Amazon

If you’ve been looking to add a field monitor to your video setup, this might be the perfect opportunity. The 7-inch Neewer F700 camera field monitor is currently on sale at Amazon for $215.99, down from its original price of $309.99. That’s a solid discount for a feature-packed piece of gear.

For videographers who want a clearer view of their shots while on location, the Neewer F700 offers both portability and performance. At this price point, it’s a budget-friendly way to upgrade your rig without going into the territory of more expensive external recorders.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why We Like the NEEWER F700 Field Monitor

A good field monitor is more than just a bigger screen—it’s a tool that lets you fine-tune exposure, color, and framing on the fly. With support for loading custom LUTs, the F700 can give you a close preview of your final look before you even hit record. That kind of real-time feedback is especially useful for creative control.

From experience, having a dedicated monitor also helps reduce eye strain during long shoots compared to relying solely on a camera’s built-in LCD. The F700’s multiple power options make it ideal for extended sessions, and its brightness levels mean you can keep shooting even in harsh daylight.

Key Features:

2000nit Touchscreen: 7-inch IPS display with 1920×1080 resolution, 2000 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 160° wide viewing angle. Includes a 180° adjustable bracket.

7-inch IPS display with 1920×1080 resolution, 2000 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 160° wide viewing angle. Includes a 180° adjustable bracket. Auto Backlight Control: Manual and automatic backlight adjustment from 1–100 for different lighting conditions.

Manual and automatic backlight adjustment from 1–100 for different lighting conditions. Professional Monitoring Tools: Includes false color, zebras, histogram, waveform, vectorscope, HDR, focus peaking, audio meters, and more. Supports 15 preloaded 3D LUTs and up to 60 custom LUT uploads via SD card.

Includes false color, zebras, histogram, waveform, vectorscope, HDR, focus peaking, audio meters, and more. Supports 15 preloaded 3D LUTs and up to 60 custom LUT uploads via SD card. Flexible Power Supply: Works with NP-F batteries, DC port, or USB-C charging. Two included NP-F750 batteries provide up to 4.8 hours of runtime. Can also act as a dummy battery for a camera.

Works with NP-F batteries, DC port, or USB-C charging. Two included NP-F750 batteries provide up to 4.8 hours of runtime. Can also act as a dummy battery for a camera. Mounting & Cooling: Multiple 1/4" screw holes, cold shoe mount with 180° adjustment, and built-in cooling fans for heat management.



Who Is This Deal For and Is It the Right Time to Buy?

The Neewer F700 is a great choice for videographers, vloggers, and content creators who want a reliable on-location viewing solution. It’s also a solid starter option while saving up for higher-end monitors or recorders, making it a versatile addition to your gear kit.

According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the Neewer F700 has ever hit on Amazon. If you’ve been considering adding a field monitor to your setup, now is the time to grab one before the price jumps back up.