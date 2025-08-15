|Back To News
The Neewer F700 Field Monitor Drops Back to Its Lowest Price on Amazon
posted Friday, August 15, 2025 at 1:06 PM EDT
If you’ve been looking to add a field monitor to your video setup, this might be the perfect opportunity. The 7-inch Neewer F700 camera field monitor is currently on sale at Amazon for $215.99, down from its original price of $309.99. That’s a solid discount for a feature-packed piece of gear.
For videographers who want a clearer view of their shots while on location, the Neewer F700 offers both portability and performance. At this price point, it’s a budget-friendly way to upgrade your rig without going into the territory of more expensive external recorders.
Why We Like the NEEWER F700 Field Monitor
A good field monitor is more than just a bigger screen—it’s a tool that lets you fine-tune exposure, color, and framing on the fly. With support for loading custom LUTs, the F700 can give you a close preview of your final look before you even hit record. That kind of real-time feedback is especially useful for creative control.
From experience, having a dedicated monitor also helps reduce eye strain during long shoots compared to relying solely on a camera’s built-in LCD. The F700’s multiple power options make it ideal for extended sessions, and its brightness levels mean you can keep shooting even in harsh daylight.
Key Features:
- 2000nit Touchscreen: 7-inch IPS display with 1920×1080 resolution, 2000 nits brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 160° wide viewing angle. Includes a 180° adjustable bracket.
- Auto Backlight Control: Manual and automatic backlight adjustment from 1–100 for different lighting conditions.
- Professional Monitoring Tools: Includes false color, zebras, histogram, waveform, vectorscope, HDR, focus peaking, audio meters, and more. Supports 15 preloaded 3D LUTs and up to 60 custom LUT uploads via SD card.
- Flexible Power Supply: Works with NP-F batteries, DC port, or USB-C charging. Two included NP-F750 batteries provide up to 4.8 hours of runtime. Can also act as a dummy battery for a camera.
- Mounting & Cooling: Multiple 1/4" screw holes, cold shoe mount with 180° adjustment, and built-in cooling fans for heat management.
Who Is This Deal For and Is It the Right Time to Buy?
The Neewer F700 is a great choice for videographers, vloggers, and content creators who want a reliable on-location viewing solution. It’s also a solid starter option while saving up for higher-end monitors or recorders, making it a versatile addition to your gear kit.
According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price the Neewer F700 has ever hit on Amazon. If you’ve been considering adding a field monitor to your setup, now is the time to grab one before the price jumps back up.