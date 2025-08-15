The Nikon Z5 Is Still Over $300 Off at Amazon
posted Friday, August 15, 2025 at 2:05 PM EDT
If you’re after a capable full-frame mirrorless camera without stretching your budget, the Nikon Z5 remains a strong contender. It’s currently selling for $1,096.95 on Amazon — a discount of $303.04 from its regular $1,399.99 price.
The Z5 may be from a previous generation, but its 24.3MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor and EXPEED 6 Image Processor still deliver excellent image quality in 2025. The savings could easily go toward a new lens or essential camera accessories, making this deal even more appealing.
Why the Nikon Z5 Is Still Worth Considering
Despite being Nikon’s entry-level full-frame model, the Z5 borrows several features from the mid-tier Z6, including dual card slots — a perk even some pricier models lack. Its high-resolution 3.6M-dot electronic viewfinder and bright 3-inch rear LCD make composing shots a pleasure in various lighting conditions.
From personal experience, the Z5 produces high-quality images that could easily be mistaken for those from Nikon’s more expensive Z-series cameras. It’s a well-balanced camera for both stills and video work, making it a versatile choice for enthusiasts.
Key Features:
- 24.3MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor & EXPEED 6 Processor: Full-frame sensor with high sensitivity (ISO 100–51,200, expandable to 102,400) for excellent performance in diverse lighting.
- UHD 4K Video: Records 4K at up to 30 fps and Full HD at up to 60 fps, with internal storage or HDMI output to an external recorder.
- 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Vibration Reduction: Up to five stops of image stabilization, regardless of lens used.
- Dual UHS-II SD Card Slots: Efficient, high-speed storage for photo and video files.
- Weather-Sealed Magnesium Alloy Body: Durable construction designed for harsh environments.
Who This Deal Is For and Why Now Is the Time to Buy
The Nikon Z5 is an ideal step-up camera for photographers moving from APS-C or DSLR systems into the full-frame world. It’s also well-suited for content creators who need strong stills and 4K video capabilities, especially if they already own Nikon glass.
With camera prices climbing in recent months, a $300+ discount is rare. There’s no telling how long this offer will last, so grabbing one now is a smart move.