The Nikon Z5 Is Still Over $300 Off at Amazon

If you’re after a capable full-frame mirrorless camera without stretching your budget, the Nikon Z5 remains a strong contender. It’s currently selling for $1,096.95 on Amazon — a discount of $303.04 from its regular $1,399.99 price.

The Z5 may be from a previous generation, but its 24.3MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor and EXPEED 6 Image Processor still deliver excellent image quality in 2025. The savings could easily go toward a new lens or essential camera accessories, making this deal even more appealing.

Why the Nikon Z5 Is Still Worth Considering

Despite being Nikon’s entry-level full-frame model, the Z5 borrows several features from the mid-tier Z6, including dual card slots — a perk even some pricier models lack. Its high-resolution 3.6M-dot electronic viewfinder and bright 3-inch rear LCD make composing shots a pleasure in various lighting conditions.

From personal experience, the Z5 produces high-quality images that could easily be mistaken for those from Nikon’s more expensive Z-series cameras. It’s a well-balanced camera for both stills and video work, making it a versatile choice for enthusiasts.

Key Features:

24.3MP FX-Format CMOS Sensor & EXPEED 6 Processor: Full-frame sensor with high sensitivity (ISO 100–51,200, expandable to 102,400) for excellent performance in diverse lighting.

Full-frame sensor with high sensitivity (ISO 100–51,200, expandable to 102,400) for excellent performance in diverse lighting. UHD 4K Video: Records 4K at up to 30 fps and Full HD at up to 60 fps, with internal storage or HDMI output to an external recorder.

Records 4K at up to 30 fps and Full HD at up to 60 fps, with internal storage or HDMI output to an external recorder. 5-Axis Sensor-Shift Vibration Reduction: Up to five stops of image stabilization, regardless of lens used.

Up to five stops of image stabilization, regardless of lens used. Dual UHS-II SD Card Slots: Efficient, high-speed storage for photo and video files.

Efficient, high-speed storage for photo and video files. Weather-Sealed Magnesium Alloy Body: Durable construction designed for harsh environments.

Who This Deal Is For and Why Now Is the Time to Buy

The Nikon Z5 is an ideal step-up camera for photographers moving from APS-C or DSLR systems into the full-frame world. It’s also well-suited for content creators who need strong stills and 4K video capabilities, especially if they already own Nikon glass.

With camera prices climbing in recent months, a $300+ discount is rare. There’s no telling how long this offer will last, so grabbing one now is a smart move.