Nikon Rumored to Announce Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II This Month

Nikon may soon refresh one of its most important Z-mount lenses. According to a report from Nikon Rumors, the company is preparing to announce the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II, a successor to its flagship standard zoom lens that debuted six years ago.

While details remain scarce, the report suggests that the new lens could arrive as early as August 26. If true, the update would mark the first major revision to Nikon’s workhorse zoom since the lens was introduced in 2019.

Why a Successor Makes Sense

The lack of detailed specifications so close to the rumored release date is unusual, but there are several signs pointing to a replacement. The current Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S has been excluded from Nikon’s recent round of price hikes, and some retailers have been offering discounts of up to $300. Such moves often indicate that existing inventory is being cleared to make room for a new version.

There’s also the matter of timing. With six years and multiple camera releases behind it, the first-generation lens may be due for an upgrade that better matches the speed and resolution demands of Nikon’s newer Z-series bodies. Rumors also suggest Nikon could refresh the entire “Holy Trinity” of fast zooms—including the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 S and Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S—but so far, no concrete details have emerged.

Breaking news: Nikon is rumored to announce a new Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II lens (Mark II)https://t.co/3U6g5aSUZL pic.twitter.com/vBBgP52dqU — Nikon Rumors (@nikonrumors) August 16, 2025

Pricing and Availability

No pricing information has leaked, but given Nikon’s recent adjustments across its lineup, the 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is expected to be at least as expensive as the outgoing model, which currently retails for $2,096. A modest price increase would not be surprising.

For now, it’s worth remembering that these are still unconfirmed reports. Nikon has not made any official announcements, and release timelines in the rumor mill don’t always pan out. Still, with the rumored date just around the corner, Nikon shooters may not have to wait long to find out whether a new workhorse zoom is indeed on the horizon.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

