SmallRig Expands Accessory Lineup for Fujifilm X-Half Camera

SmallRig has introduced a new set of accessories tailored for Fujifilm’s retro-styled X-Half camera, offering options that enhance both ergonomics and aesthetics. Alongside this release, the company recently revealed a collaboration with Transformers, which will bring themed camera gear inspired by the blockbuster franchise.

X-Half Leather Case Kit

The centerpiece of the new lineup is the X-Half Leather Case Kit. Designed with a plush suede interior, the case offers protection against scratches while maintaining the camera’s vintage look. Made from breathable, genuine leather, the case is spacious enough to accommodate SmallRig’s L-shaped brackets without sacrificing fit.

The bottom half case integrates a grip for improved handling and ensures access to all essential ports, including the battery compartment and memory card slot. A vintage-style woven strap is included for carrying. The Leather Case Kit is priced at $56.99 and comes in Brown, Black, or Green.

X-Half L-Mount Plate

SmallRig is also offering two L-bracket options for the X-Half: one with a charcoal-colored silicone handle and another with a wooden grip. Both provide a secure, non-slip hold and are paired with base plates available in black, silver, or charcoal silver finishes.

Each base plate is Arca-Swiss compatible, weighing just 44.5 grams while retaining access to the camera’s controls and ports. Notably, the brackets include a commemorative hot shoe cover engraved with Fujifilm’s soundwave logo and “1934,” the year of the company’s founding. Pricing starts at $24.99 for the silicone version and $39.99 for the wooden option.

Other Accessories

Rounding out the lineup is a Magnetic Variable ND Filter (1–5 stops) priced at $39.99, a helpful tool since the X-Half lacks a built-in ND filter like the X100VI. SmallRig is also offering a thumb grip ($16.99), a lens hood ($24.99), and a magnetic UV filter ($19.99).

All of these accessories are available now through the SmallRig Official Store and B&H Photo.