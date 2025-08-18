TTArtisan Finally Brings Budget-Friendly AF 75mm f/2 Portrait Lens to Fujifilm X-Mount

After nearly a year of waiting, Fujifilm X-mount shooters are finally getting access to one of TTArtisan’s most popular lenses. The company has released the AF 75mm f/2 for Fujifilm, expanding the lens’s availability beyond the Nikon Z, Sony E, and Leica L mounts.

The autofocus portrait lens has been well-regarded since its debut in 2024, thanks to its combination of sharp optics, smooth bokeh, and a compact all-metal build. At just $199, it has gained traction among photographers looking for an affordable short-telephoto prime that doesn’t cut corners on image quality.

Specifications and Features

Weighing 340 grams and measuring just 73 millimeters in length, the AF 75mm f/2 is designed to balance well with mirrorless bodies. The optical formula consists of 10 elements in seven groups, including one extra-low dispersion element and four high-index elements to suppress chromatic aberrations and boost sharpness. A nine-bladed diaphragm contributes to a smooth out-of-focus rendering.

Autofocus is powered by a stepping motor (STM), offering fast and quiet operation. The lens supports advanced subject detection modes—including eye, animal, and vehicle AF—on compatible cameras. TTArtisan also includes a built-in USB-C port for firmware updates, ensuring compatibility improvements down the line.

Pricing and Availability

The TTArtisan AF 75mm f/2 for Fujifilm X-mount is priced at $199 and is currently available through B&H Photo and the TTArtisan Online Store. The Nikon Z, Sony E, and Leica L versions remain available at the same price point, giving photographers across multiple systems access to an inexpensive yet capable portrait option.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Our Recent TTArtisan-Related Coverage

TTArtisan Introduces AF 40mm f/2 Full-Frame Prime Lens

TTArtisan Releases Affordable AF 23mm F/1.8 Lens for Sony E-Mount APS-C Cameras

TTArtisan Launches AF 14mm F/3.5 Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount

Newest TTArtisan-Related Equipment

TTArtisan Introduces the AF 75mm F/2 for L-Mount - Specs and Preorder

TTArtisan Unveils the 203T: A Retro-Inspired Folding Instant Camera

