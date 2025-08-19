Sigma Unveils 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary Ultra-Wide for APS-C Cameras



Alongside the high-end 200mm F/2 Sports, Sigma has introduced a new wide-angle prime: the 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary. Designed for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF APS-C mounts, the compact prime is built with travel, landscape, astrophotography, and handheld video shooters in mind.

A Lightweight Ultra-Wide

The 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary is the lightest prime in Sigma’s APS-C lineup, weighing only 225 grams. It is also 20% more compact than earlier designs thanks to improvements in the company’s optical engineering. The lens measures just 68mm in length and uses a 62mm filter thread.

Inside, the lens is built with 14 elements in 12 groups, including two SLD elements and a high refractive index anomalous dispersion glass to correct chromatic aberrations. Sigma says the design delivers strong optical performance even when shot wide open.

The lens also incorporates three double-sided aspherical elements, which Sigma explains allow it to achieve higher performance and a wider angle while remaining smaller than the company’s popular 16mm F/1.4 DC DN Contemporary.

Autofocus and Handling

Autofocus is driven by a stepping motor designed to deliver both speed and accuracy. Sigma optimized the moving lens group to minimize aberrations, reduce focus breathing, and maintain consistent sharpness.

The build includes a dust- and splash-resistant design, with weather sealing around the mount and key points across the barrel. A special front coating helps repel water and oil, making it easier to keep clean during fieldwork.

Sigma has tailored the lens to match different mounts. The Sony E and Fujifilm X versions include a traditional aperture ring, while the Canon RF model incorporates a control ring for customizable operation.

Pricing and Availability

The Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary will ship for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF APS-C cameras for $629.00. The lens is now available for pre-order from B&H Photo and will start shipping in early September 2025.

