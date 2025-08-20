Fujifilm Products to See Another Price Hike on August 30

Fujifilm has announced plans to implement another price increase on its products, just two weeks after its previous adjustment that raised camera prices by up to $800.

In a statement provided to DPReview, the company explained that it will “further adjust prices” in response to volatile market conditions. The new pricing will take effect on August 30, 2025, though Fujifilm has not yet specified which products will be impacted. Other major camera brands are set to implement price hikes on September 1, 2025.

Fujifilm’s Official Statement

In its press release to DPReview, Fujifilm cited ongoing challenges in the global marketplace:

“The global marketplace continues to present business challenges, driven by the volatile market conditions facing manufacturers, retailers, and consumers alike. With these changes and the instability of the marketplace, we have made the business decision to further adjust prices to accommodate for these global changes. As we navigate the current market situation, Fujifilm is doing all we can to work with our retailers and consumers to weather this storm together. We appreciate your continued support.”

While a full list of affected products hasn’t been released, Fujifilm confirmed that most of its current lineup will be impacted except for the recently released X-Half and X-E5 cameras, which will remain at their launch prices of $850 and $1,699, respectively.

Why Some Models Are Exempt

According to Victor Ha, Vice President of the Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions at Fujifilm North America, the company decided to keep pricing stable for newly released products to avoid upsetting early buyers and pre-order customers:

“New camera day is awesome, we get that. It can be such a rare and exciting occasion, we don't want anything to spoil that enjoyment, so that their first thought is to run outside and take a picture.”

This means anyone who has recently purchased the X-Half or X-E5 won’t be affected by the August price changes.

Fujifilm X100VI Could Get More Expensive

One of the cameras expected to be most impacted is the Fujifilm X100VI, which has been consistently on backorder since its launch. The camera already saw a $199 price increase during the last round of adjustments, moving its SRP from $1,599.95 to $1,799.

While Fujifilm has not disclosed the exact price changes for this second hike, industry reports suggest that the X100VI may once again see a bump due to its high demand and limited supply.

Tariffs, Manufacturing Costs, and Long-Term Pricing

Fujifilm has not directly attributed the price increase to the new U.S. tariffs on Japanese imports, though the company confirmed that manufacturing costs and broader economic pressures were significant factors.

The company stated that this adjustment is intended to be a long-term pricing strategy designed to address ongoing market uncertainties.