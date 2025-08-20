Ricoh Announces the Highly Anticipated GR IV and New Compact GF-2 Flash

After months of anticipation, Ricoh has officially unveiled the GR IV, the latest addition to its popular GR series. First teased in May, the camera will be available in mid-September 2025, and pre-orders are now open.

Alongside the GR IV, Ricoh also announced the GF-2 compact external flash and several new accessories designed to complement the camera’s ultra-compact form factor.

The GR IV arrives six years after the GR III’s launch in 2019, refining the same formula that made its predecessor popular with street photographers and travel shooters.

Same Formula, But Better

The GR IV retains a design similar to the GR III but introduces a smaller, thinner, and sleeker body. The rear thumb grip has been redesigned for improved handling, while control layouts have been subtly tweaked for better ergonomics. The adjustment mode is now a dedicated dial, making exposure control faster and more intuitive.

Inside, the GR IV packs a 25.7MP APS-C backside-illuminated CMOS sensor paired with the GR ENGINE 7 processor, promising better low-light performance and faster startup times. It supports ISO sensitivity up to 204,800, with both 14-bit DNG and JPEG recording options retained from the GR III.

A redesigned 18.3mm f/2.8 lens delivers quicker autofocus and better subject tracking, thanks to a lighter optical assembly and optimized focus algorithms. Low-light focusing performance has also been improved, along with face detection and subject tracking.

The GR IV introduces a dedicated Macro mode, allowing close focusing between 2.4 and 4.7 inches, making it more versatile for detail shots.

New Shooting Modes and Features

A standout upgrade is the new Program Auto EX mode, which allows photographers to switch between Aperture Priority and Shutter Priority AE using the front and rear dials. A new Snap Distance-Priority AE (Sn) mode also makes it easier to achieve deep depth-of-field control without manual adjustments.

For street photographers, the Full Press Snap feature returns, letting users instantly override autofocus by fully pressing the shutter button, instantly focusing at a preset distance. This function can also be triggered by tapping the rear LCD, making it faster to capture decisive moments.

The fixed 18.3mm lens (28mm full-frame equivalent) features 7 elements in 5 groups, including aspherical, HR, and low-dispersion glass, resulting in improved sharpness, contrast, and clarity. Despite the optical improvements, the lens remains physically smaller and lighter, aiding overall responsiveness.

An integrated two-stop ND filter enables slower shutter speeds or wide-aperture shooting in bright conditions. A built-in crop mode also simulates 35mm and 50mm focal lengths, giving photographers more flexibility without swapping lenses.

Image Control, Stabilization, and Video

The GR IV introduces 12 Image Control modes with adjustable parameters like saturation, contrast, hue, grain, and key tones. A new Cinema mode lets users choose between Yellow and Green tones for a more filmic aesthetic. Custom user settings can also be stored for quick access.

A major upgrade comes in the form of a 5-axis Shake Reduction system, offering up to 6 stops of stabilization, doubling the effectiveness of the GR III’s 3-axis IBIS.

Video capabilities remain limited, with Full HD recording at up to 60fps. While clearly designed with stills in mind, the camera provides basic video support for casual creators.

Design, Display, and Connectivity

The GR IV is built with a magnesium alloy body, keeping the camera lightweight but without weather sealing. It uses a new DB-120 battery, which boosts capacity and offers up to 250 shots per charge. The camera also includes 53GB of internal storage, along with a microSD slot for additional space.

The 3.0-inch 1.04M-dot touchscreen LCD features an air-gapless design for improved visibility outdoors. A new Outdoor Monitor Setting boosts brightness for sunny conditions, while automatic brightness adjustment optimizes viewing depending on ambient light.

For wireless connectivity, the GR IV supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi through the new GR World app, enabling remote control, image transfer, and geotagging.

Ricoh GF-2 Flash and Accessories

Alongside the GR IV, Ricoh announced the GF-2 compact flash, designed to match the camera’s form factor. It features an Auto Flash mode and a guide number of 9.8 feet at ISO 100, powered by an internal lithium-ion battery that charges via USB-C.

Ricoh also introduced several accessories to complement the GR IV. The BJ-12 dual battery charger allows users to charge two DB-120 batteries simultaneously, while the GS-4 finger strap improves grip and handheld stability. For lens adaptability, the GA-3 lens adapter enables the use of 49mm screw-on filters and the GW-4 wide conversion lens, which expands the field of view to 21mm when paired with the adapter.

Pricing and Availability

The Ricoh GR IV is will start shipping in mid-September and is priced at $1,496.95 in the US and $1,899.99 in Canada. Pre-orders for the camera are now available at B&H Photo and Adorama.

The GF-2 compact flash is priced at $119.95 in the US and $149.99 in Canada.