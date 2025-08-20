Ricoh GR IV Latest Information, Specs, Rumors, and Release Window Speculations

The photography community has been buzzing with excitement as Ricoh prepares to launch the latest entry in its popular GR series, the Ricoh GR IV. The company confirmed the development of the new model earlier this summer, sparking anticipation among compact camera enthusiasts and street photographers alike.

The GR III series earned widespread praise for its compact size and excellent image quality. Based on what we know so far, the upcoming GR IV appears to build on that success, focusing on refinements and usability improvements rather than introducing major design overhauls.

When Will the Ricoh GR IV Be Released?

Ricoh has confirmed that the GR IV is slated for release in Fall 2025, which places its launch window between September and November. However, there are strong indications that the official announcement could arrive sooner.

Several Ricoh GR ambassadors, including Samuel Lintaro, have already received pre-release units of the camera. In a recent YouTube video, Lintaro shared his first impressions, giving viewers an early look at the camera’s handling and performance.

Adding to the speculation, Photo Rumors reports that Ricoh may officially announce the GR IV on August 20, 2025, with pre-orders opening at 6:00 PM ET the same day. This information allegedly comes from a B&H screenshot, suggesting the reveal is imminent.

The new Ricoh GR IV camera will be officially announced tomorrow:https://t.co/1WwiCrwale — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) August 19, 2025

Ricoh GR IV Key Specs

Ricoh showcased the GR IV during a trade show in May, revealing many of its core specifications. Lintaro’s video also offers a closer look at how the camera feels in real-world use, while DPReview has published a full breakdown of the specs:

Quick Specs Overview for the Ricoh GR IV:

Body type: Large sensor compact

Large sensor compact Max resolution: 6192 x 4128

6192 x 4128 Effective pixels: 26 megapixels

26 megapixels Sensor size: APS-C (23.5 x 15.6 mm)

APS-C (23.5 x 15.6 mm) Sensor type: CMOS

CMOS Focal length (equiv.): 28 mm

28 mm Max aperture: F/2.8–16

F/2.8–16 Articulated LCD: Fixed

Fixed Screen size: 3″

3″ Screen dots: 1,037,000

1,037,000 Max shutter speed: 1/4000 sec

1/4000 sec Format: MPEG-4, H.264

MPEG-4, H.264 Storage types: UHS-1 microSD

UHS-1 microSD USB: USB 3.0 (5 GBit/sec)

USB 3.0 (5 GBit/sec) Weight (inc. batteries): 262 g (0.58 lb / 9.24 oz)

262 g (0.58 lb / 9.24 oz) Dimensions: 109 x 61 x 33 mm (4.31 x 2.41 x 1.29″)

109 x 61 x 33 mm (4.31 x 2.41 x 1.29″) GPS: None

In his impressions video, Lintaro commented on Ricoh’s approach to the new model:

“On paper, the GR IV doesn’t seem like a huge upgrade to the previous model. But with GR cameras, it’s always been about refinement. Each new generation delivers a more polished shooting experience, and in terms of usability and responsiveness, this feels different — in a good way.”

With the announcement expected any day now, the Ricoh GR IV looks set to continue the GR series’ reputation for delivering compact, high-quality cameras tailored for street and travel photography.

If you are interested in pre-ordering the camera as soon as it is announced, head on to B&H Photo and wishlist the item now. Pricing for the camera has not yet been revealed as of writing.