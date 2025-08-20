Previous Story Two Weeks With the Blockbuster Sigma 200mm F2 DG OS | Sport Lens - Hands-On First Impressions
The Insta360 X4 Drops Back to Its Lowest Price on Amazon

by Darryl Lara

posted Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at 11:17 AM EDT

Insta360 X4 on Amazon Deals.

If you’ve been looking for a 360-degree action camera without spending $500, now’s a good time to buy. The Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle is currently back at its lowest price ever on Amazon, available for $349.99 — a solid $150 discount off its usual price.

Even though it isn’t the latest model in the Insta360 lineup, the X4 remains a very capable camera for creators and action shooters. It offers 8K 360-degree video, 4K single-lens shooting, and a range of editing tools designed for social media content. At this price, it’s a strong value for anyone interested in immersive video.

Buy now at Amazon: Insta360 X4 Standard Bundle - Was $499.99, Now $349.99

Why the Insta360 X4 is Still Worth It

Released just a year ago, the Insta360 X4 still competes well against newer cameras like the Insta360 X5 and DJI Osmo 360. It delivers sharp, high-resolution footage while maintaining a compact and durable build designed for extreme sports and travel.

While it uses a smaller sensor compared to the latest models, you won’t notice much difference when shooting outdoors in bright conditions. The feature set — including AI-powered editing and long battery life — makes it a solid pick even now.

Key Features of the Insta360 X4

  • 8K 360° Video Recording: Captures ultra-detailed, immersive footage ideal for reframing during post-production.
  • 4K60 Single-Lens Mode: Doubles as a standard action cam for traditional wide-angle shooting.
  • AI-Powered Editing Tools: Features like AI Reframe and Quick Edit make creating social-ready clips fast and effortless.
  • Invisible Selfie Stick Support: Seamlessly removes the stick from your footage for a drone-like perspective.
  • 135-Minute Battery Life: Extended shooting sessions without constant recharging.

Who Is This Deal For and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

This deal is ideal for creators, travelers, and action-sports fans who want a flexible camera that can capture everything, then pick the angle later. It’s also a smart pick for vloggers and editors who value the X4’s AI tools and easy reframing without juggling multiple cameras.

According to camelcamelcamel, $349.99 matches the lowest price for the X4, making now a great time to buy. Stock and sale windows can be unpredictable, so if it fits your kit, it’s worth snagging before the price bounces back.

