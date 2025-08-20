Previous Story Ricoh GR IV Latest Information, Specs, Rumors, and Release Window Speculations
Back To News
Next Story Fujifilm Products to See Another Price Hike on August 30

Where to Buy the Sigma 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports and 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary — Pre-Orders, Stock Updates, and More

by Darryl Lara

posted Wednesday, August 20, 2025 at 1:07 PM EDT

Sigma 12mm and 200mm on white background.

In celebration of World Photography Day, Sigma has announced two highly anticipated lenses: the 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports and the 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary.

The 200mm F/2 Sports is a premium full-frame telephoto lens aimed at portrait photographers and indoor sports shooters, while the 12mm F/1.4 caters to landscape, travel, and vlogging enthusiasts using APS-C cameras.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

Sigma 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports

The Sigma 200mm F/2 Sports is designed to deliver outstanding image quality and a distinctive look. Its combination of a long focal length and fast f/2 maximum aperture allows for beautiful subject isolation and smooth background blur.

Built with a weather-sealed construction, the lens offers protection against dust and moisture, making it a reliable option for outdoor shoots. At launch, it will be available for Sony E and Leica L mounts.

Imaging Resource Editor David Schloss, who had hands-on time with the lens during a recent trip to Australia, described it as “phenomenal” in his early impressions. He highlighted its excellent wide-open sharpness, high-end build quality, and comfortable ergonomics.

We will be releasing a full in-depth review of the lens in the coming weeks.

Where to Buy the Sigma 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports

The Sigma 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports is now open for pre-orders in both the US and UK for Sony E and Leica L mounts.
United States:

United Kingdom: 

Shipping for the lens begins September 4, 2025.

Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary

The Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary is an ultra-wide-angle prime designed for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF APS-C mounts.

Compact and lightweight, the lens is tailored for travel photographers, landscape shooters, and content creators who want a fast, versatile prime. Its f/1.4 maximum aperture makes it especially effective in low-light situations, and Sigma claims it maintains impressive image quality even when shooting wide open.

Where to Buy the Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary

The Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary is also available for pre-order in the US and UK.
United States: 


United Kingdom: 

Shipping begins in early September 2025.

