Where to Buy the Sigma 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports and 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary — Pre-Orders, Stock Updates, and More

In celebration of World Photography Day, Sigma has announced two highly anticipated lenses: the 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports and the 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary.

The 200mm F/2 Sports is a premium full-frame telephoto lens aimed at portrait photographers and indoor sports shooters, while the 12mm F/1.4 caters to landscape, travel, and vlogging enthusiasts using APS-C cameras.

** Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases. **

Sigma 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports

The Sigma 200mm F/2 Sports is designed to deliver outstanding image quality and a distinctive look. Its combination of a long focal length and fast f/2 maximum aperture allows for beautiful subject isolation and smooth background blur.

Built with a weather-sealed construction, the lens offers protection against dust and moisture, making it a reliable option for outdoor shoots. At launch, it will be available for Sony E and Leica L mounts.

Imaging Resource Editor David Schloss, who had hands-on time with the lens during a recent trip to Australia, described it as “phenomenal” in his early impressions. He highlighted its excellent wide-open sharpness, high-end build quality, and comfortable ergonomics.

We will be releasing a full in-depth review of the lens in the coming weeks.

Where to Buy the Sigma 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports

The Sigma 200mm F/2 DG OS Sports is now open for pre-orders in both the US and UK for Sony E and Leica L mounts.

United States:

United Kingdom:

Shipping for the lens begins September 4, 2025.

Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary

The Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary is an ultra-wide-angle prime designed for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Canon RF APS-C mounts.

Compact and lightweight, the lens is tailored for travel photographers, landscape shooters, and content creators who want a fast, versatile prime. Its f/1.4 maximum aperture makes it especially effective in low-light situations, and Sigma claims it maintains impressive image quality even when shooting wide open.

Where to Buy the Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary

The Sigma 12mm F/1.4 DC Contemporary is also available for pre-order in the US and UK.

United States:



United Kingdom:

Shipping begins in early September 2025.