Where to Buy the Insta360 Go Ultra — Pre-Orders, Pricing, and Stock Updates

The Insta360 Go Ultra has officially been announced, arriving as the latest entry in the company’s tiny but powerful action camera lineup. Following last year’s GO 3S, the Go Ultra introduces a significantly larger sensor, improved video capabilities, and better battery life while keeping its ultra-compact form factor.

With its upgraded imaging system, faster performance, and versatile mounting options, the Go Ultra aims to deliver a big leap in creative flexibility for content creators, vloggers, and action shooters.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Upgraded Sensor, Better Performance

The Insta360 Go Ultra features a Type 1/1.28-inch image sensor — 221% larger than the one in the GO 3S — enabling better low-light performance, higher resolution stills, and improved video quality. It can shoot 4K video at 60fps and capture 50-megapixel photos, doubling the video frame rate of its predecessor.

Inside, a new 5nm AI chip enhances image processing, especially when using the 2.7K PureVideo Mode for low-light recording. Battery life has also been extended, with the camera running up to 70 minutes standalone or 200 minutes when attached to the Action Pod. Charging is equally fast, reaching 80% in just 12 minutes via USB-C.

Storage gets a significant upgrade as well, moving away from built-in memory and adopting microSD cards up to 2TB, giving creators far more flexibility when shooting high-resolution content.

Where to Buy the Insta360 Go Ultra

The Insta360 Go Ultra Standard Bundle is priced at $449.99 and is available for pre-order now through Amazon, B&H Photo, and the official Insta360 store in the US. For UK buyers, the action camera can be pre-ordered from Wex Photo, Park Cameras, and the London Camera Exchange.

United States:

United Kingdom:

International Availability

Global pre-orders are also available through Insta360’s official website, with shipping timelines varying by region.

Early discounts aren’t expected at launch, but retailers may offer pre-order bundles or exclusive accessory packs, so it’s worth keeping an eye on listings. We’ll continue monitoring pricing and stock updates as Insta360 begins shipping the Go Ultra in the coming weeks.

