Where to Buy the Ricoh GR IV — Pre-Orders, Stock Updates, and More

The Ricoh GR IV has finally been announced, arriving six years after the GR III — a camera highly regarded by street photographers and everyday shooters alike. While it keeps the same pocket-friendly form factor and minimalist design, the GR IV introduces several performance and usability upgrades designed to refine the shooting experience.

The new model brings a slightly higher-resolution sensor, faster autofocus, and a redesigned lens while slimming down the body and improving overall handling with upgraded command dials and controls.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Same GR Formula, Faster Performance

At the heart of the Ricoh GR IV is a 25.7-megapixel APS-C backside-illuminated CMOS sensor paired with the GR ENGINE 7 image processor. This combination promises faster startup times, improved image quality in low light, and better overall responsiveness.

The camera features a redesigned 18.3mm f/2.8 lens that delivers quicker autofocus and more accurate subject tracking, thanks to a lighter optical assembly and a new focusing algorithm. It also comes with an integrated two-stop ND filter, 35mm and 50mm crop modes, and an upgraded 53GB of internal storage. Battery life has also been extended, allowing up to 250 shots on a single charge.

Where to Buy the Ricoh GR IV

The Ricoh GR IV is priced at $1,496.95 in the US and $1,899 in Canada. Pre-orders are now live in North America via B&H Photo and Adorama. For UK photographers, the camera is also available for pre-order from Wex Photo and Park Cameras.

United States and Canada:

United Kingdom:

Early discounts are unlikely, but some retailers may offer pre-order bundles or bonus accessories, so it’s worth checking their listings for potential extras. We’ll continue to track pricing and stock updates as Ricoh begins shipping units in the coming weeks.

