Godox AD600 Pro II Outdoor Flash Sees Price Drop on Amazon

The Godox AD600 Pro II, a powerful professional-grade outdoor strobe, is now on sale at Amazon for just $809, down from its regular price of $899. This $90 discount makes it an attractive deal for photographers looking to add a high-powered, versatile flash to their kit.

With 600W of output power, robust battery life, and reliable wireless control, the AD600 Pro II is designed for both studio setups and on-location shoots. Whether you’re capturing portraits, weddings, or fashion work, this strobe packs the performance and flexibility needed for demanding shoots.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why the Godox AD600 Pro II Stands Out

The AD600 Pro II delivers an excellent balance of power and portability, making it a top choice for photographers working in diverse environments. Its 28.8V/2600mAh battery supports up to 360 full-power flashes per charge, letting you shoot confidently on location without worrying about running out of power.

On top of its impressive flash capabilities, the strobe features a 40W bi-color LED modeling light, a Bowens mount for extensive modifier compatibility, and wireless remote control for seamless adjustments. For portrait shooters and event photographers, it’s a flexible lighting tool that’s ready for almost any scenario.

Key features include:

600W Flash Output — 10-stop power range from 1/1 to 1/512 in 0.1 increments.

— 10-stop power range from 1/1 to 1/512 in 0.1 increments. High-Capacity Battery — Up to 360 full-power flashes per charge; AC power option available.

— Up to 360 full-power flashes per charge; AC power option available. Fast Recycling & High-Speed Sync — 0.01–0.9 sec recycle times, shutter speeds up to 1/8000s, and freeze mode for durations as short as 1/20,400 sec.

— 0.01–0.9 sec recycle times, shutter speeds up to 1/8000s, and freeze mode for durations as short as 1/20,400 sec. Adjustable Bi-Color Modeling Light — 40W LED with 2800K–6000K CCT range for previews or video use.

— 40W LED with 2800K–6000K CCT range for previews or video use. Universal Bowens Mount — Works with softboxes, beauty dishes, grids, and a variety of modifiers.

Who Is This Deal For and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

The Godox AD600 Pro II is ideal for portrait, wedding, fashion, and event photographers who need a portable yet powerful strobe for outdoor or studio shooting. Its versatility and modifier support make it a solid choice for professionals and advanced hobbyists alike.

According to CamelCamelCamel, this is among the lowest recorded prices for the AD600 Pro II, making now a great time to grab one. With discounts on professional lighting gear rarely lasting long, it’s best to secure this deal while it’s still available.

Buy now at Amazon: Godox AD600 Pro II - Was $899, Now $809