Previous Story Peak Design and Fujifilm Launch Field Lab, an In-Store Hands-on Gear Experience for NYC Photographers
Back To News
Next Story Hasselblad Hints at a New Camera and Lens Announcement for August 26

Godox AD600 Pro II Outdoor Flash Sees Price Drop on Amazon

godox lighting lighting solution news photography studio lighting video

by Darryl Lara

posted Friday, August 22, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT

Godox AD600 Pro II on Amazon deals.

The Godox AD600 Pro II, a powerful professional-grade outdoor strobe, is now on sale at Amazon for just $809, down from its regular price of $899. This $90 discount makes it an attractive deal for photographers looking to add a high-powered, versatile flash to their kit.

With 600W of output power, robust battery life, and reliable wireless control, the AD600 Pro II is designed for both studio setups and on-location shoots. Whether you’re capturing portraits, weddings, or fashion work, this strobe packs the performance and flexibility needed for demanding shoots.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Buy now at Amazon: Godox AD600 Pro II - Was $899, Now $809

Why the Godox AD600 Pro II Stands Out

The AD600 Pro II delivers an excellent balance of power and portability, making it a top choice for photographers working in diverse environments. Its 28.8V/2600mAh battery supports up to 360 full-power flashes per charge, letting you shoot confidently on location without worrying about running out of power.

On top of its impressive flash capabilities, the strobe features a 40W bi-color LED modeling light, a Bowens mount for extensive modifier compatibility, and wireless remote control for seamless adjustments. For portrait shooters and event photographers, it’s a flexible lighting tool that’s ready for almost any scenario.

Key features include:

  • 600W Flash Output — 10-stop power range from 1/1 to 1/512 in 0.1 increments.
  • High-Capacity Battery — Up to 360 full-power flashes per charge; AC power option available.
  • Fast Recycling & High-Speed Sync — 0.01–0.9 sec recycle times, shutter speeds up to 1/8000s, and freeze mode for durations as short as 1/20,400 sec.
  • Adjustable Bi-Color Modeling Light — 40W LED with 2800K–6000K CCT range for previews or video use.
  • Universal Bowens Mount — Works with softboxes, beauty dishes, grids, and a variety of modifiers.

Who Is This Deal For and Is It a Good Time to Buy?

The Godox AD600 Pro II is ideal for portrait, wedding, fashion, and event photographers who need a portable yet powerful strobe for outdoor or studio shooting. Its versatility and modifier support make it a solid choice for professionals and advanced hobbyists alike.

According to CamelCamelCamel, this is among the lowest recorded prices for the AD600 Pro II, making now a great time to grab one. With discounts on professional lighting gear rarely lasting long, it’s best to secure this deal while it’s still available.

Buy now at Amazon: Godox AD600 Pro II - Was $899, Now $809

Previous Story Peak Design and Fujifilm Launch Field Lab, an In-Store Hands-on Gear Experience for NYC Photographers
Back To News
Next Story Hasselblad Hints at a New Camera and Lens Announcement for August 26