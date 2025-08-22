Nikon Unveils the Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II, Its Fastest and Lightest Pro Zoom Yet

After being leaked earlier this week, Nikon has officially announced the Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II, the second-generation version of its popular professional standard zoom lens. Nikon claims that this new release delivers the fastest autofocus performance and is the lightest lens in its class, making it a notable upgrade for Z-mount users.

The new lens succeeds the original Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S, a go-to workhorse for professionals and enthusiasts alike. Nikon says the S II model enhances image quality, speed, and handling, refining an already well-regarded design.

Faster, Lighter, and More Refined

The Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II is part of Nikon’s flagship S-line, designed for professional photographers and hybrid shooters. It covers a versatile wide-to-medium telephoto focal range with a constant F/2.8 aperture, making it ideal for landscapes, portraits, events, and video work.

Weighing just 675 grams, it’s the lightest 24-70mm F/2.8 lens in its category and introduces an internal zoom mechanism — a first for this class of lens. This design improves dust and moisture resistance, enhances balance, and provides a more stable zooming experience, particularly useful when shooting handheld or using gimbals.

Autofocus performance has also seen a significant leap forward. Powered by Nikon’s new Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) motors, the lens delivers up to five times faster focusing compared to its predecessor. AF tracking accuracy during zooming is also improved by 60%, making it easier to capture fast-moving subjects such as athletes, wildlife, and action scenes.

Optical Enhancements and Video-Friendly Features

The lens features an optical construction of 14 elements in 10 groups, including two ED glass elements and three aspherical elements to minimize chromatic aberrations and distortions. Nikon has also equipped the lens with advanced coatings designed to deliver superior image quality. The Meso Amorphous Coat offers Nikon’s highest level of anti-reflection performance, significantly reducing flare and ghosting, while the ARNEO Coat further improves contrast and clarity in challenging lighting conditions.

The newly developed 11-blade diaphragm produces smoother, more natural-looking bokeh, while focus breathing suppression ensures consistent framing during video recording. The lens also includes a clickable control ring that can be switched between tactile clicks and smooth, silent operation, giving photographers and videographers more flexibility depending on their shooting style.

Included Accessories

The Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II comes bundled with several accessories designed to make shooting more convenient. Inside the box, users will find the LC-77B lens cap and LF-N1 rear cap to protect both ends of the lens. Nikon also includes the HB-117 lens hood, which features a built-in filter adjustment window that allows users to easily tweak circular polarizers or variable ND filters without removing the hood. The package is completed with the CL-C2 soft case for safe transport. The lens supports 77mm front filter threads, making it compatible with widely available polarizing and neutral density filters.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II will be available starting mid-September at a suggested retail price of $2,799.95. Pre-orders are now live at B&H Photo and Adorama.

Sample Images

