OWC Launches A New Portable External Storage Device: The OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD

Other World Computing, or OWC, a tech company that specializes in making high-performance storage, memory, connectivity, software, and accessories, has just introduced a new SSD storage device, the OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD, which is available in several capacities (1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB ). According to the specs, it’s very lightweight (9.9 ounces), compact (roughly the size of a stack of 3x5-inch index cards), easy to set up and use, and compatible with many platforms (PC, Mac, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices).

That makes it ideal for all types of photographers, artists, and creators, particularly if you’re traveling or on the go and need a reliable, fanless SSD: Pro photographers and videographers will be impressed with its ultra-fast, reliable storage for large RAW files and 4K/8K video editing. Content creators who work in the field (journalists, filmmakers, and audio engineers) will like that it’s a high-capacity, portable, bus-powered storage. Mobile performance enthusiasts will find the SSD invaluable, with its Thunderbolt 5/USB4 compatibility and its peak speeds above 6000MB/s. Additionally, the company says it has a solid aluminum, heatsink-like finned design that ensures silent, throttle-free heat dissipation to support real-world peak speeds of over 6000MB/s. (The OWC Express 1M2 80G is available as a 0GB enclosure.)

OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD: Key Features and Technical Specifications

Here are some important key features and tech specs for this SSD:

Speed: Over 6000MB/s peak real-world speed

Widely Compatible: Works with Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Surface devices equipped with Thunderbolt 5, Thunderbolt 4, or USB4. Also works with Thunderbolt 3 Macs.

Exceptionally Flexible: Choose between DIY “build your own” or up to 8TB ready-to-run solutions, with both being easily future upgradeable with a faster, higher capacity 2280 or 2242 NVMe M.2 SSD.

A Cool Environment: Patent-pending heat-dissipating design offers rugged protection of your SSD while silently keeping the drive cool for consistent top speed.

Versatile: Easily handles daily data needs to pro-level creative projects while matching internal storage performance.

Convenient: Bus-powered via the included USB4 cable.

Warranty: 3-year OWC limited warranty for each solution (2 years for enclosure)

Weight: 9.9 ounces

Dimensions: 2.8 x 0.9 x 5.2 inches

In The Box: OWC Express 1M2 80G, OWC Express 1M2 80G, 0.3M (12") USB4 cable, screwdriver (enclosures only), and assembly manual and user guide

OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD: Pricing & Availability

The OWC Express 1M2 80G is available now, but how much it costs depends upon the configuration you buy:

$349.00 for the 1TB SSD

$499.00 for the 2TB SSD

$699.00 for the 4TB SSD

$1,299.00 for the 8TB SSD

You can also buy a 0TB Enclosure for $219.00

It’s available now at the OWC online store and at B&H Photo, as well as other retail outlets.

OWC Express 1M2 80G Portable SSD: Our Recent OWC-Related Coverage

OWC to Showcase High-Speed Storage and Connectivity Solutions at CP+ 2025

OWC Unveils Thunderbolt 5 Dock with 11 Ports, Built for Creatives and Power Users

OWC Express 1M2 USB-4 SSD - Hands-On Review and Where To Buy For This Super-Fast Drive

OWC 960GB Atlas Pro CFexpress Type A 4.0 Is at Its Lowest Price Yet

OWC Launches 32TB Express 4M2 SSD Enclosure for High-Speed, High-Capacity Workflows



