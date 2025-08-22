Peak Design and Fujifilm Launch Field Lab, an In-Store Hands-on Gear Experience for NYC Photographers

Peak Design and Fujifilm have teamed up to open Field Lab, a new in-store experience for photographers inside Peak Design’s New York City shop.

Both companies aim for this space to break away from the usual retail routine—no more stiff demo units locked behind glass. Instead, photographers can try out Fujifilm cameras with Peak Design’s bags, straps, and tripods in a way that mirrors real shooting scenarios.

The Field Lab also doubles as a service point, offering free gear cleanings and checkups by Fuji-certified technicians. Opened on World Photography Day, the Field Lab will run through the end of the year and is free to explore during normal Peak Design New York store hours (Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM, according to Yelp).

Test the Cameras, Pair the Gear, Find What Works

The Field Lab takes over Peak Design’s Lafayette Street flagship in Manhattan, turning it into something closer to a creative lab x community event than a traditional store.

Photographers aren’t limited to quick, surface-level demos here. Instead, they can spend real time with Fujifilm’s latest lineup—including the newly launched X-E5 mirrorless—getting a genuine feel for how the gear performs.

“Field Lab transforms Peak Design’s New York City retail space into a creative test kitchen for visual storytellers, offering customers the ability to demo Fujifilm’s latest cameras and seamlessly pair them with Peak Design’s signature straps and bags,” Peter Dering, the CEO of Peak Design, explains.

For photographers who’ve struggled with compatibility across brands, having both ecosystems under one roof feels like a natural fit.

Expert Camera Advice and Free Gear Cleaning

Every Thursday, Peak Design’s Field Lab offers something most retail counters don’t: A Fujifilm representative joins the in-store team from 11 AM to 7 PM, giving photographers direct access to an expert who truly understands the system inside and out, not just a staff member who has surface-level information.

Fujifilm technicians are also on-site each Thursday to inspect and clean up to four Fujifilm items per visitor. This service would normally cost both money and time if arranged independently.

This free monthly Clean & Check service is offered every third Thursday from 11 AM to 4 PM.

A Community Hub for NYC Photographers

The Peak Design x Fujifilm Field Lab isn’t just about testing gear — it doubles as a meeting place for New York’s creative community. Throughout the year, the space will host artist meetups, networking mixers, workshops, and print swaps, all designed to bring photographers together in person.

“Partnering with Fujifilm on Field Lab makes this vision even more meaningful and turns the retail experience into a playground where creativity and connection come first,” explains Peak Design CEO Peter Dering.

Launch events like the August 19 opening party, complete with drinks, music, and a community print swap, underline the project’s community-first approach. Print swaps, in particular, have become a favorite among both film and digital shooters, offering a chance to showcase physical work and discover fresh perspectives from peers. For photographers used to working solo, these gatherings provide a rare and welcome sense of connection.

Field Lab Schedule

Field Lab is open now at Peak Design’s Lafayette Street store in New York City. The experience is completely free to explore during normal store hours (According to Yelp, the store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 7 PM).

Clean & Check sessions for Fujifilm products are available every third Thursday from 11 AM to 4 PM. Also, every Thursday, from 11 AM to 7 PM, a Fujifilm rep is available for Q&A.

Demo opportunities are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

