Where to Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II – Pre-Orders, Stock Updates, and More

Nikon has officially announced the Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II, a second-generation update to its popular professional zoom lens. Coming after weeks of speculation, this new release promises faster autofocus, a lighter design, and improved optical performance — making it a compelling upgrade for Nikon Z shooters.

Faster Autofocus, Lighter Build, and Improved Optics

The new Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II refines nearly every aspect of its predecessor. Weighing just 675 grams, it’s the lightest lens in its class, thanks to a redesigned internal zoom mechanism that also improves balance and dust resistance. Inside, Nikon’s new Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM) motors deliver autofocus speeds up to five times faster than the previous model, while offering quieter and more precise focusing.

Optically, the lens uses 14 elements in 10 groups, including two ED glass elements and three aspherical elements for better sharpness and reduced aberrations. Nikon also added its Meso Amorphous Coat and ARNEO Coat to minimize flare and ghosting, ensuring improved image quality even in challenging lighting. Combined with its constant F/2.8 aperture, the lens is designed for both professional photography and video recording, offering smooth focus transitions and suppressed focus breathing.

Where to Buy the Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II

The Nikkor Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S II is priced at $2,799.95 in the U.S. and will begin shipping in mid-September 2025. Pre-orders are now open across major retailers in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

United States and Canada:

United Kingdom:

Should You Pre-Order Now?

Since this is Nikon’s flagship standard zoom lens, early demand is expected to be high and initial stock may be limited. Discounts are unlikely this close to launch, but some retailers may offer pre-order bundles with added accessories or freebies. We’ll continue monitoring availability, shipping timelines, and pricing updates as the release date approaches.