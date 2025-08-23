Brightin Star Launches its Affordable AF 35mm f/1.8 for E and Z Mounts

Brightin Star recently dropped its AF 35mm f/1.8, a fast prime for full-frame Sony E-mount and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. The catchline is that it costs less than one-third the price of the Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S and the Sony FE 35mm f/1.8.

This affordable price puts it squarely in the “beginner-friendly” category. But the company is claiming pro-level performance with autofocus, a bright aperture, and aspherical glass.

For portrait photographers, content creators, or beginners who’ve been eyeing a reliable 35mm without spending $800+, Brightin Star’s latest release could be the budget-friendly portrait and everyday lens they’ve been waiting for.

For reference, Brightin Star is one of the newer Chinese third-party lens makers building a reputation fast. By focusing on strong optics at affordable prices, the brand has made a decent following among creators who want “pro” lenses without the premium price tag.

Brightin Star AF 35mm f/1.8 - Features

On paper, Brightin Star is offers a lot of features especially if you consider its low pirce.

The lens uses an STM motor for autofocus that the company says is fast, quiet, and precise down to the micron-level. It also plays nicely with Sony and Nikon’s eye-detect AF systems, which is a big win for portraits and moving subjects.

Videographers will appreciate that Brightin Star kept focus breathing to a minimum, so your field of view remains consistent when changing the focusing position. Another feature that’s well-suited to video applications is the user-switchable de-clickable aperture ring, which allows for smooth, silent exposure adjustments while recording. Photographers may prefer the hard stops at different aperture settings, but filmmakers will welcome the flexibility during recording.

One caveat: The Nikon Z-mount version comes without an aperture ring, while the Sony E-mount model includes the full feature.

Brightin Star says that it’s taking optical performance seriously. The new 35mm f/1.8 has eleven elements in eight groups, including two asphericals, two high-refractive Hoya lenses, and one ED low-dispersion element.

The company adds that creators can expect high edge-to-edge sharpness even wide open at f/1.8, along with natural-looking focus transitions and pleasing background blur—key traits that help a fast prime lens stand apart from slower zoom lenses.

The Sony E-mount version weighs at 420g and measures 88mm long, while the Nikon Z version is slightly heavier at 430g and 90mm—compact for a fast full-frame prime. Both accept 62mm filters, include dust- and splash resistance, and even have a USB-C port for firmware updates (Currently available on Windows only).

Pricing and Availability

The Brightin Star AF 35mm f/1.8 is available now through Amazon as well as the official Brightin Star website. By comparison, Nikon’s Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.8 S sells for about $900, while Sony’s FE 35mm f/1.8 costs around $800. At less than one-third the price, Brightin Star is trying to make pro-style optics far more accessible with its new AF 35mm f/1.8.

