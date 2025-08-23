Precision Meets Poetry: Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 28mm f/2 Aspherical VM for Leica M-Mount

In the world of rangefinder photography, where every millimeter of glass should pull its weight, Voigtlander has just dropped a lens that feels like a love letter to optical perfection: the APO-LANTHAR 28mm f/2 Aspherical VM. Designed for Leica M-mount cameras, this wide-angle marvel isn't just another fast 28—it's a statement piece for shooters who want resolution, contrast, and character.

What Makes It Special?

This isn’t Voigtlander’s first APO-LANTHAR rodeo, but it might be their most ambitious. Cosina, the manufacturer behind the Voigtlander brand, calls it “The best performing wide-angle lens in Voigtländer history." That is not hyperbole—it’s backed by serious engineering.

Apochromatic Design: The lens corrects axial chromatic aberrations of red, green, and blue light to near zero. Translation: razor-sharp images with minimal color fringing, even in high-contrast scenes.

Optical Construction: 12 elements in 8 groups, including six made from anomalous partial dispersion glass and two double-sided aspherical lenses. This combo delivers edge-to-edge clarity and stunning micro-contrast.

Floating Mechanism: Enhances close-up performance, allowing focus down to 0.5m via live view—even though rangefinder coupling stops at 0.7m.

Specs at a Glance

Focal Length: 28mm

Maximum Aperture: f/2

Minimum Focus Distance: 0.5m (live view), 0.7m (RF)

Aperture Blades: 12 (nearly circular)

Filter Thread: 49mm

Weight: 265g

Mount: VM (Leica M-compatible)

Lens Hood: Petal-shaped, reversible metal

Photography Impact

This lens is not just about specs—it is about the experience. The manual focus ring is machined with surgical precision, offering just the right amount of torque for subtle adjustments. The bokeh? Creamy and natural, thanks to those 12 rounded blades. And the included metal hood is more than just functional—it is beautiful, reducing vignetting while adding a touch of vintage flair.

Who Is It For?

Street photographers seek a fast, compact wide-angle lens with impeccable rendering.

Landscape shooters who demand edge-to-edge sharpness and minimal distortion.

Leica lovers who appreciate Voigtlander’s ability to blend heritage aesthetics with modern performance.

Final Thoughts

The APO-LANTHAR 28mm f/2 VM isn’t just a lens—consider it a precision instrument that invites you to slow down, compose deliberately, and revel in the tactile joy of manual focus. Whether chasing light in the city or capturing quiet moments in the countryside, this lens delivers images that feel both technically flawless and emotionally resonant.

