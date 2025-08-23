Rumors Were False: Viltrox is not Making any Cameras

A week or so ago, many websites got excited over the rumors that Viltrox was secretly working on its first digital camera.

Viltrox has confirmed it’s not true.

The company has been busy this year with actual lens releases. While several of the rumored Viltrox lenses we covered (35mm f/1.2 LAB, 85mm f/1.4 Pro, 50mm f/2 Air, 135mm f/1.8 LAB) were indeed released this year, it turns out that not all rumors pan out.

How a Vague Answer Sparked Viltrox Camera Rumors

The whole rumor started with an interview Viltrox gave to The Phoblographer. When asked, “Are you folks also making cameras?”, the company’s reply was vague:

“As for cameras, while our current focus remains firmly on lens development, we are actively exploring adjacent technologies that enhance the photographic experience. Our commitment is to create a seamless and responsive ecosystem for creators—and we will continue to innovate with that mission in mind.”

Photography websites are always looking for something fresh. And the idea of a new player entering the market—one known for affordable, well-made lenses—felt exciting.

If Viltrox really was preparing to challenge the industry giants like Sony, Canon, and Nikon with its own body, it could mean a more open ecosystem and far more affordable options for photographers. That’s why this “news” made many headlines.

Viltrox Made it Clear that its not Developing any Cameras

Photorumors reached out to multiple sources within Viltrox and confirmed that the company is not building a digital camera.

Viltrox clarified its earlier statement in this response:

"What we actually said is that we will continue exploring and developing accessories around cameras — not the camera body itself. This may have led to some misunderstandings among users. Our goal remains the same: to create high-quality photography gear that empowers more creators to express their artistic vision."

Photorumers added that Viltrox “lacks the technical know-how and ability to design and produce a serious digital camera from scratch”.

You might also like:

Dave’s Picks for the top digital cameras, organized by type, price, resolution, and user needs

Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links.