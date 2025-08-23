ZY Optics Announced the Affordable Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 Lens That Offers 5x Magnification

Chinese lens manufacturer Zhong Yi Optics (ZY Optics) has introduced its latest Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 macro lens for full-frame and medium-format cameras, integrated with features you’d normally find in high-end lenses.

ZY Optics is claiming that its latest macro lens is a “pioneering ultra macro optic engineered to magnify the Macroverse,” delivering up to 5x magnification and promising “exceptional image quality”. On paper, it does give photographers the chance to explore the tiniest details without needing to spend a ton of money.

Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 Lens - Features

The recently launched Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1–5x Macro includes 13 elements arranged across eight groups. The lens is built to work with both full-frame and medium format sensors and uses a nine-blade aperture.

The company says that the optical formula and coatings are designed to cut down on chromatic aberrations and keep images "razor sharp" at any focus distance. At 55mm, the lens gives you a working distance of 150mm (5.9 inches) at 1:1, shrinking to just 65mm (2.6 inches) when you push all the way to 5:1. The distances in between are: 97mm at 2x, 79mm at 3x, and 71mm at 4x.

Physically, it’s on the long side for a 55mm prime, stretching to 162mm (6.4 inches) at 5x. (This long-ish length is not unusual for a macro lens, though.) It weighs in at 690 grams (24.4 ounces).

The Zhong Yi Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1–5x Macro sticks to manual focus, which isn’t surprising. Most budget-friendly third-party macro lenses—especially those offering extreme magnification—tend to skip autofocus.

Because higher magnification usually means tough lighting, Zhong Yi includes a USB-C powered LED ring light you can clip onto the front. A detachable Arca-Swiss tripod foot rounds out the design, making setup more flexible in the field.

Pricing and Availability

The Zhong Yi Optics Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro lens is a budget-friendly lens that offers competitive features.

The lens is available now directly through Zhong Yi Optics’ official website.

You can also check its latest price and preorder from B&H for nearly every popular mount, including:

