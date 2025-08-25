Fujifilm Rumored to Launch GFX Eterna Cinema Camera This September

Fujifilm is rumored to be preparing for the official launch of its first-ever large-format cinema camera, the GFX Eterna, on September 11, 2025. According to a report from Photo Rumors, the announcement will take place just one day before the International Broadcast Convention (IBC) kicks off in Amsterdam, which runs from September 12 to 15.

The GFX Eterna was first teased in November 2024, with Fujifilm gradually revealing development updates earlier this year. If the rumors hold true, this will mark Fujifilm’s entry into the professional cinema camera market.

What We Know About the Fujifilm GFX Eterna

The Fujifilm GFX Eterna will feature a 102-megapixel GFX CMOS II HS sensor, a large-format sensor that’s roughly 1.7x bigger than a 35mm full-frame sensor. It will be powered by the company’s X-Processor 5 image engine, which Fujifilm claims delivers “rich, true-to-life visuals” and greater flexibility during post-production.

This is the same sensor and processor combination found in the GFX100 II medium-format camera, but the GFX Eterna has been optimized for filmmaking. One significant difference is the addition of an optical low-pass filter, designed specifically to reduce aliasing and moiré artifacts during video capture.

“Normally GFX doesn’t have the optical low-pass filter because it’s still photography… but this one is for filmmaking, right? So we want to reduce the scope of aliasing or moiré that might occur while filming,” — Makoto Oishi, Product Planning Manager at Fujifilm

The camera will also support multiple recording formats, including Super 35mm and open gate (4:3, 3840x2800). While internal RAW recording won’t be available, users will be able to capture RAW footage via an external recorder. Open gate recording will include seven preset guideline overlays, providing flexible framing options in post-production.

Fujifilm GFX Eterna Expected Specs

Sensor: 102MP GFX CMOS II HS

102MP GFX CMOS II HS Processor: X-Processor 5

X-Processor 5 Resolutions: 4K / 6K / 8K recording

4K / 6K / 8K recording Mount: GFX mount (other mount adapters currently in development)

GFX mount (other mount adapters currently in development) Design: Inspired by Fujifilm’s historical ETERNA motion picture film line

Pricing and Availability

Fujifilm has confirmed that the GFX Eterna will arrive sometime in 2025, but the company has yet to announce exact pricing or a definitive release date.

Since Fujifilm has not officially confirmed the rumored September announcement, the timeline could still change. However, with the IBC 2025 trade show around the corner, we may not have to wait long to learn more about Fujifilm’s first dedicated cinema camera.