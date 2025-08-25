Godox Launches the AD400 Pro II Portable Flash with Faster Performance and New Features

Godox has announced the AD400 Pro II, the second-generation version of its 400W portable strobe. The updated flash features a refreshed design, improved usability, and several performance upgrades from the company’s higher-end models. It is now available for pre-order at $649.

Key Changes to the AD400 Pro II

Designed for photographers who need a balance between power and portability, the AD400 Pro II maintains the same 400Ws output as the original but introduces a 2.4-inch color display, a redesigned control layout, and a 30W bi-color LED modeling lamp with a 2800K–6500K temperature range. It also gains faster wireless performance, improved syncing options, and enhanced high-speed capabilities, making it suitable for both studio and on-location shooting.

The flash uses Godox’s 2.4GHz Wireless X System, supporting up to 16 groups and 32 channels with a working range of 100 meters. It remains compatible with popular Godox triggers, including the X1, X2T, XPro II, and the new X3, and introduces a new Group Color Function, allowing users to assign colors to each group for easier identification in complex lighting setups.

Inside, the AD400 Pro II still delivers 400 watt-seconds of power with adjustable output down to 1/512. Its 21.6V/2600mAh lithium battery provides up to 460 full-power flashes per charge, with recycle times ranging from 0.01 to 1 second. The flash supports high-speed sync up to 1/8000s and debuts a Freeze Mode, enabling ultra-short flash durations as fast as 1/27,770s (t0.1), making it ideal for freezing fast motion.

“With 400 Ws of output and up to 460 full-power flashes per charge, the AD400 Pro II delivers sustained, studio-grade performance on location. High-speed sync up to 1/8000 s lets you freeze action and balance flash in bright conditions. Whether you’re shooting high-dynamic sports or ultra-short exposures in daylight, every detail comes through with stunning clarity,” Godox says.

The flash has a guide number of GN72 at ISO 100 with the standard reflector, providing plenty of power for indoor and outdoor setups. Its updated 30W bi-color LED modeling lamp features high CRI/TLCI ratings of 97/98, making it a capable option for video work as well.

Weighing 2kg, the AD400 Pro II is built for portability and comes bundled with a reflector, carrying bag, battery, and charger. It also supports a wide range of light modifiers, including Bowens, Profoto, Elinchrom, and Broncolor adapters, and works with the optional H400P extension head for more flexible setups.

The AD400 Pro II joins the AD200 Pro II and AD600 Pro II in Godox’s Wistro lineup, giving photographers a full range of strobe options based on power and portability needs.

Pricing and Availability

The Godox AD400 Pro II is priced at $649 and is available now for pre-order through B&H Photo and Adorama.