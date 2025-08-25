Rumor: Sigma Reportedly Preparing to Launch 135mm F/1.4 Lens in September

Sigma may be gearing up for another major lens release this year. According to a new report from Photo Rumors, the company is expected to unveil a 135mm F/1.4 full-frame lens on September 9, 2025. The announcement is rumored to be followed by the Sigma’s “Master of Optics” exhibition scheduled for September 10–11, 2025.

A teaser image linked to the announcement and special exhibit has also surfaced online, lending further credibility to the speculation.

BREAKING NEWS: Sigma’s Secret Lens Will Break Records – A True Bokeh Monster Is Coming! - https://t.co/7u5ZJeiM9f pic.twitter.com/NVwemsE11k — SonyAlphaRumors (@SonyAlphaRumors) August 13, 2025

Rumored Features and Specifications

Photo Rumors and other sources have shared some preliminary specifications for the upcoming lens:

Full-frame autofocus prime lens

105mm front filter thread

Approx. 1,320g weight

Classic black finish

Removable tripod collar

Expected compatibility: Sony E and Leica L-mount



According to Sony Alpha Rumors, the lens could serve as the spiritual successor to Sigma’s popular 105mm F/1.4. With its longer focal length and wide F/1.4 aperture, the lens is expected to deliver an exceptionally shallow depth of field — reportedly around 2.8cm at a 3-meter focusing distance — resulting in extreme subject separation and pronounced background blur.

If the rumored specs hold true, the Sigma 135mm F/1.4 could be an excellent choice for portraiture, indoor events, concerts, and weddings where low-light performance and bokeh are critical.

However, given its size and weight, the lens will likely be bulkier than typical portrait primes like the Sigma 85mm F/1.4 or 105mm F/1.4, making it less portable but potentially more specialized.

Sigma to announce a new 135mm f/1.4 full-frame lens on September 9th during the "Master of Optics" event:https://t.co/HJEMmyiqlO — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) August 25, 2025

Another Lens Rumored: 20–200mm Travel Zoom

In addition to the new prime, multiple sources suggest that Sigma is also preparing to launch a 20–200mm full-frame autofocus zoom lens for Sony E and Leica L mounts.

If accurate, this would make the lens one of the widest-ranging travel zooms ever produced for full-frame cameras. Unlike typical travel zooms that start at 24mm, the ability to shoot as wide as 20mm could make it especially appealing for landscape photographers, travel shooters, and content creators looking for versatility in a single lens.

The rumored zoom lens is also expected to be announced sometime in September 2025.

What to Expect

Sigma has yet to confirm these rumors, so details could still change. However, with the rumored annoucement and “Master of Optics” event just weeks away, photographers won’t have to wait long to find out if Sigma really is preparing to launch the 135mm F/1.4 and 20–200mm travel zoom.

We’ll keep an eye on this story and provide updates as soon as official details are announced.