Apple Confirms iPhone 17 Launch Event Set for September 9

Apple has officially confirmed the launch event for its upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, scheduled for September 9, 2025. This year’s event carries the tagline “Awe Dropping” and features an infrared-themed Apple logo, hinting at potential visual or design changes.

The highlight of this year’s announcement is the debut of the iPhone 17 Air, a brand-new model in Apple’s smartphone lineup. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature an ultra-thin design, effectively replacing the iPhone 16 Plus. Rumors about this device have circulated since late last year, with reports suggesting a redesigned Dynamic Island to complement the slimmer form factor.

It’s official! Apple will launch the iPhone 17 at the next #AppleEvent on September 9th at 10 a.m. PDT ��



Are you excited? pic.twitter.com/E41ouA8KPn — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) August 26, 2025

What to Expect from the iPhone 17 Series

The iPhone 17 lineup will bring a range of refinements while keeping its core design language. The base iPhone 17 will receive mostly internal hardware updates, while the Pro and Pro Max models will also retain familiar dimensions but introduce significant upgrades under the hood.

Leaked reports suggest that the Pro Max will feature a thicker, more rugged design inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra. This bulkier frame could also make room for a larger battery, promising improved endurance compared to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air are rumored to debut a new rear camera design that spans the entire width of the back panel, departing from the traditional corner placement. In contrast, the base iPhone 17 will keep its dual-camera module in the familiar top-left position.

Camera and Video Upgrades

Apple is expected to introduce significant camera enhancements across the lineup. Leaks suggest that all iPhone 17 models will feature a 48-megapixel main camera, while the base model will include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

For the Pro and Pro Max models, Apple may offer even more advanced configurations:

A 48-megapixel 0.5x ultra-wide camera

An 8x telephoto lens

Support for 8K video recording

These updates position the iPhone 17 Pro series as a powerful tool for mobile photography and videography enthusiasts.

The iPhone 17 Pro models will reportedly feature up to 8x optical zoom, a pro camera app, and an additional Camera Control button ��



Source: anonymous via @MacRumors pic.twitter.com/KzrNQt8QpK — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) July 27, 2025

Other Products Expected at the Event

Alongside the iPhone 17 series, Apple is also expected to showcase several new products:

Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3

A possible update to the AirPods Pro lineup

A new TechWoven premium case for the iPhone 17 series

A rumored “Liquid Silicone” case option — though this accessory hasn’t been confirmed

Where to Watch the Apple Event

The iPhone 17 launch event will take place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. While the event will be pre-recorded, Apple will host select members of the press in-person at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Viewers can watch the livestream on Apple’s official website, YouTube, or through the Apple TV app.