Where to Buy the Hasselblad X2D II 100C and XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E Lens - Pre-Orders, Stock Updates, and More

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C has officially arrived, and it's now available for pre-order. Priced at $7,399, the company’s latest flagship medium format camera brings major upgrades in autofocus, image stabilization, and overall usability, making it a strong competitor to the Fujifilm GFX 100 II.

Below, we’ve rounded up where you can buy the Hasselblad X2D II 100C and its newly launched companion lens, the XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E.

Where to Buy the Hasselblad X2D II 100C

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C is now up for pre-order at major retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom:

The camera has a launch price of $7,399, which is $800 less than the previous-generation X2D and slightly cheaper than Fujifilm’s GFX 100 II. The XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E zoom lens retails for $4,599.

Hasselblad X2D II 100C Key Features

The X2D II 100C refines Hasselblad’s medium format experience with better speed, stabilization, and usability while retaining its signature image quality. Some highlights include:

100MP back-illuminated CMOS sensor with 16-bit RAW and 15.3 stops of dynamic range

Hybrid AF system with phase-detect, LiDAR, and AI-driven subject tracking

5-axis image stabilization with up to 10 stops of shake reduction

True end-to-end HDR support for lifelike tones and highlights

1TB internal storage + CFexpress Type B card slot

730g lightweight body with redesigned grip and 3.6-inch tilting display

Integrated Phocus Mobile 2 app support for wireless transfers and remote control

These upgrades make the X2D II one of the most versatile medium format cameras available, especially for photographers balancing studio, landscape, and travel work.

Hasselblad XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E Lens Specs

Alongside the camera, Hasselblad introduced the XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E — a versatile zoom lens designed to complement the X2D II’s high-resolution sensor. Here’s a quick look at its key specifications:

Focal length: 35-100mm (26-76mm equivalent on full-frame)

Maximum aperture: f/2.8-4

Optical design: 16 elements in 13 groups, including 3 aspherical and 5 low-dispersion elements

Autofocus system: Stepping motor with lightweight focusing group for fast and accurate AF

Internal focusing design for smooth manual focus and better handling

Leaf shutter system: 1/4000 sec to 68 minutes with flash sync at all speeds

Build: Streamlined metal barrel with dedicated zoom, focus, and customizable control rings

Size & weight: 5.4 inches long, 2 lb, making it 19% lighter and 10% shorter than the older 35-75mm f/3.5-4.5 zoom

This lens is positioned as a premium, all-in-one solution for landscapes, travel, street, portrait, and general-purpose medium format photography.

Should You Pre-Order Now?

Yes — the Hasselblad X2D II 100C brings meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, including a new hybrid AF system, advanced 10-stop stabilization, and improved usability — all at a lower price than before. With limited initial stock and high demand among medium format shooters, placing a pre-order ensures you’ll get early access.

If you’re planning to use the camera for versatile shooting, pairing it with the XCD 35-100mm f/2.8-4E lens makes sense. At $4,599, it delivers the flexibility and image quality needed to maximize the X2D II’s capabilities.