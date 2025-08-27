Buyers Guide: Best Instant Film Cameras

Why Instant Cameras Matter

Instant cameras remain one of the most fun and creative ways to capture memories. They combine the joy of physical prints with the simplicity of point-and-shoot photography, giving you a tangible keepsake in seconds. While smartphones and digital cameras dominate today’s market, instant cameras offer a different experience—one rooted in spontaneity, nostalgia, and sharing.

Fujifilm is the leader in instant photography, with its Instax line ranging from the most affordable, beginner-friendly models to more advanced hybrid designs. Polaroid, Kodak, and Leica also make compelling options, ensuring there’s something for everyone—from casual users to creators who want instant prints with a premium feel.

Why Trust Us

As the editor of Imaging Resource, I love instant cameras. I have a variety of them scattered around my office, one in my living room for when friends drop by, and I've tested or shot with most of the cameras in this roundup.

At Imaging Resource, we’ve tested Fujifilm Instax cameras, Polaroid models, and other instant systems firsthand, providing you with real-world experience on how these products perform. For products we haven’t yet tested directly, we draw on trusted feedback from industry reviewers to ensure accuracy.

We never accept payment for placement, and even though our articles contain affiliate links, they do not influence our editorial rankings.

** Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links. **

Why Instant Cameras Matter

Instant cameras remain one of the rmost fun and creative ways to capture memories. They combine the joy of physical prints with the simplicity of point-and-shoot photography, giving you a tangible keepsake in seconds. While smartphones and digital cameras dominate today’s market, instant cameras offer a different experience—one rooted in spontaneity, nostalgia, and sharing.

Fujifilm is the leader in instant photography, with its Instax line spanning the most affordable, beginner-friendly models to more advanced hybrid designs. Polaroid, Kodak, and Leica also make compelling options, ensuring there’s something for everyone—from casual users to creators who want instant prints with a premium feel.

Fujifilm

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12

The Instax Mini 12 is one of the easiest instant cameras to use, with simple controls and a bright, fun design. It’s a great starter option for anyone who wants affordable prints and a lightweight camera for casual use. This is one of my favorite cameras to bring on a trip, where I photograph people and give them a print.

Pros: Fun, colorful design; simple operation; affordable film.

Cons: Small print size; limited creative controls.

Specs:

Film type: Instax Mini

Lens: 60mm f/12.7

Focus: Fixed focus

Flash: Built-in automatic

Power: AA batteries

Weight: 306 g (10.8 oz)

Who is this for: Beginners and casual users who want an affordable, easy-to-use instant camera.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40

With its classic design and square-format prints, the SQ40 strikes a balance between style and usability. Its film format provides more space than the mini-series, making it ideal for portraits and travel photos. The design of this camera makes it look more professional than it is, but people like the look of this, and I've gotten questions about this camera when I've shot with it.

Buy now at Amazon: Fujifilm Instax Square SQ40 - $199.95

Pros: Classic retro design; larger square prints; easy handling.

Cons: Slightly bulkier than Mini models; limited advanced settings.

Specs:

Film type: Instax Square

Lens: 65.75mm f/12.6

Focus: 0.3m to infinity (zone focus)

Flash: Built-in automatic

Power: 2× CR2 batteries

Weight: 460 g (1.01 lbs)

Who is this for: Style-conscious photographers and travelers who prefer larger square-format instant photos.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo

This hybrid camera combines digital capture with instant printing, letting you choose which shots to print. Its retro design and filter options make it a versatile and stylish tool for creative users. This camera sits on my desk a few feet from me. I've brouht it to everything from birthday parties to portrait shoots. The retro style really matches with Jujifilm's retro vibe.

Buy now at Amazon: Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo - $234.95

Pros: Hybrid digital/film design; filter and creative modes; selective printing saves film.

Cons: More expensive than analog Instax; smaller Mini-format prints.

Specs:

Film type: Instax Mini

Lens: 28mm equivalent f/2.0 (digital)

Sensor: 4.9MP CMOS (for preview and print)

Display: 3.0" LCD

Connectivity: Bluetooth for app control

Power: Rechargeable battery (USB-C)

Weight: 285 g (0.63 lbs)

Who is this for: Creative users who want hybrid instant photography with digital flexibility and retro styling.

Fujifilm Instax Wide 300

Shooting the largest format in the Instax family, the Wide 300 produces prints nearly twice the size of Instax Mini. It’s bulkier but perfect for group photos and travelers who want bigger keepsakes. I had the previous version of this camera and it's an interesting form factor that feels a bit like a camera from the early days of digital phtogoraphy.

Buy now at Amazon: Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 - $175.95

Pros: Largest Instax prints; good for groups and travel keepsakes.

Cons: Bulky size; limited shooting controls.

Specs:

Film type: Instax Wide

Lens: 95mm f/14

Focus: 0.9m to infinity (2-zone focus)

Flash: Built-in automatic

Power: 4× AA batteries

Weight: 612 g (1.35 lbs)

Who is this for: Travelers and the occasional pro shooter who want big instant prints with maximum impact.

Polaroid

Polaroid Now+

Adding Bluetooth connectivity and app-based controls, the Now+ bridges the gap between classic Polaroid charm and modern features. It offers creative tools like double exposure and manual settings at an entry-level price point. It's hard for me to not love this camera, with the look straight out of my childhood. Of course those cameras didn't have Blueototh or an app, but it got the job done. Being able to transfer images to an app is a nice little perk.

Pros: Bluetooth app connectivity; creative shooting modes; iconic Polaroid design.

Cons: Film is more expensive than Instax; less compact than more modern instant film cameras.

Specs:

Film type: i-Type, 600

Lens: 94.96mm, f/11 and f/32 (dual aperture)

Focus: Autofocus, 0.55m to infinity

Flash: Built-in automatic

Connectivity: Bluetooth app (manual mode, double exposure, etc.)

Power: Rechargeable battery (USB-C)

Weight: 457 g (1.0 lb)

Who is this for: Entry-level instant photographers who want app-based creativity in a classic Polaroid body.

Polaroid I-2

The I-2 is Polaroid’s most advanced instant camera, featuring a sharp lens system, built-in light meter, and manual controls. It’s a strong midrange choice for photographers who want more creative flexibility than a simple point-and-shoot.It reminds me of a droid from Star Wars and offers an impressive amount of controls for an instant camera. This one might be overkill but it does get the most out of a sheet of film.

Pros: Sharp 3-element lens; manual controls; built-in light meter.

Cons: Very expensive; larger than Polaroid Now+.

Specs:

Film type: i-Type, 600

Lens: 98mm f/8

Focus: Autofocus LiDAR

Controls: Manual exposure and shutter speed

Flash: Built-in

Power: Rechargeable battery (USB-C)

Weight: 560 g (1.23 lbs)

Who is this for: Enthusiasts who want a more advanced Polaroid with pro-style control and sharper optics.

Polaroid Lab

Unlike traditional instant cameras, the Polaroid Lab transforms digital smartphone photos into instant prints. It’s a creative and modern way to enjoy instant photography while still working within the Polaroid ecosystem, since you don't need any camera besides your phone. It definitely looks odd, but the idea here was to simulate the photo labs in the days of film labs.

Buy now at Amazon: Polaroid Lab - $129.99

Pros: Turns smartphone photos into Polaroid prints; app offers creative editing.

Cons: Not a standalone camera; requires a smartphone.

Specs:

Film type: i-Type, 600

Process: Smartphone-to-film via optical projection

Connectivity: Bluetooth app

Power: Rechargeable battery (USB-C)

Weight: 435 g (0.96 lbs)

Who is this for: Smartphone photographers who want to transform their digital shots into physical Polaroid prints.

Kodak

Kodak Smile Instant Print

Compact and digital-hybrid, the Kodak Smile lets you preview images before printing on ZINK paper. Its slim, portable design makes it perfect for travelers who want instant prints without carrying bulky film packs. An adorable little camera you can drop in a camera bag, purse or messgenger bag. It's not the best output, as these are prints instead of film, but it's still great for quick selfies with your friends.

Buy now at Amazon: Kodak Smile Instant Print - $120.46



Pros: Slim and portable; digital preview before printing; ZINK paper avoids film packs.

Cons: ZINK prints are lower quality than film; limited creative features.

Specs:

Print type: 2×3" ZINK Zero Ink paper

Sensor: 10MP digital sensor

Display: Small LCD viewfinder

Storage: microSD card slot

Power: Rechargeable battery (USB)

Weight: 227 g (0.50 lbs)

Who is this for: On-the-go photographers who want a pocketable instant print camera without dealing with bulky film.

Leica

Leica Sofort 2

Leica’s instant camera combines premium design with the flexibility of hybrid shooting. It can print directly or save digital files, making it one of the most flexible instant cameras available. Only leica could design such a minamalist cameras with such a high price tag. I haven't used this camera yet, but I'm in love with the look of it.

Buy now at Amazon: Leica Sofort 2 - $434.66

Pros: Premium design; hybrid shooting with digital save + instant print; refined controls.

Cons: High price

Specs:

Film type: Instax Mini

Lens: 28mm equivalent f/2

Focus: Autofocus, 0.3m to infinity

Display: 3" LCD

Connectivity: Bluetooth app support

Power: Rechargeable battery (USB-C)

Weight: 320 g (0.70 lbs)

Who is this for: Leica enthusiasts or design-focused shooters who want a stylish, hybrid instant camera with premium build quality.