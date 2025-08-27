iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air - Everything we Know So Far, Preorders, and Shipping

Apple has officially confirmed its iPhone 17 launch event, scheduled for September 9, 2025, at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Headlined by the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the event will introduce the entire iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Based on Apple’s typical release cycle, preorders are expected to open on September 12, 2025, with units shipping a week later on September 19, 2025. While listings aren’t live yet, we’ve rounded up the major US, UK, and Canadian retailers where you’ll be able to preorder and buy the latest iPhones.

When Will iPhone 17 Preorders Start?

Apple follows a consistent launch schedule, and this year is expected to be the same. Pre-orders for the new iPhone 17 lineup are likely to open on Friday, September 12, 2025, just after the launch event. The first units are anticipated to begin shipping a week later, on September 19, 2025.

Iphone 17 Pricing: What to Expect

Apple has yet to announce official pricing for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, but analysts expect a slight price increase this year. The potential hike is attributed to factors such as higher manufacturing costs and reports suggesting that Apple may drop the 128GB base model in favor of a 256GB starting option. Industry estimates place the starting price of the iPhone 17 in the $849 to $899 range.

iPhone 17: $849–$899 (rumored 256GB base storage)

iPhone 17 Pro: $949–$999

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Around $1,299

iPhone 17 Air: New ultra-thin model, replacing the Plus

iPhone 17 Features and Upgrades

Rumors suggest that the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will primarily feature internal upgrades while keeping the familiar design from previous generations. In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to undergo a notable design change, adopting a more rugged build inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra. Reports indicate that the Pro Max will be slightly bulkier and thicker compared to its predecessors.

The entire iPhone 17 lineup is expected to bring notable camera and video enhancements, including:

A 48MP main sensor across all models

An 8x telephoto lens on the Pro variants

A 48MP ultra-wide camera for the Pro models

8K video recording support exclusive to the Pro series



Additionally, the new iPhone 17 Air is set to debut with a slimmer profile and a redesigned Dynamic Island, replacing the current Plus model with a sleeker, more modern form factor.

Where to Pre-Order / Buy the iPhone 17 Series

The iPhone 17 lineup will be available for preorder through major retailers across the US, UK, and Canada. The listings aren’t live yet, but these are the most dependable online stores once pre-orders start:

United States

Amazon | Apple | B&H | Best Buy

United Kingdom

Amazon UK | Apple | Currys

Canada

Amazon CA | Apple | Best Buy CA

Other Products Expected at the Event

Based on information shared online, the following products are expected to be announced at the event alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.

Apple Watch Series 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Updated AirPods Pro

New TechWoven cases and possibly Liquid Silicone cases

Everything We Know About the iPhone 17 So Far

Apple has confirmed that its iPhone 17 launch event will take place on September 9, 2025, with the tagline “Awe Dropping.” The teaser image uses an infrared-styled Apple logo, which could hint at visual changes or new design directions.

The biggest introduction this year is the iPhone 17 Air, a brand-new model expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus. The Air is rumored to be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, with a redesigned Dynamic Island to match its slimmer profile.

The base iPhone 17 will see mostly internal updates, while the Pro and Pro Max models will keep their current form factors but gain major performance upgrades. Reports suggest the iPhone 17 Pro Max will be bulkier, with a more rugged design inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra. This larger frame could allow for a bigger battery and improved durability.

Apple is also planning a camera redesign on select models. The iPhone 17 Pro and Air may feature a rear camera module that spans the full width of the back panel, while the base model will retain the traditional corner-mounted system. All models are expected to include a 48MP main sensor, with the Pro line adding a 48MP ultra-wide, an 8x telephoto lens, and 8K video recording.

Alongside the phones, Apple is widely expected to debut the Apple Watch Series 11, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, refreshed AirPods Pro, and new case options including a premium TechWoven design and possibly a Liquid Silicone option.

How to Watch the iPhone 17 Launch Event

The keynote will stream on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET on Apple’s website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.

Will the iPhone 17 series be worth buying?

For the base iPhone 17, no major design overhauls are expected compared to the iPhone 16. However, the combination of incremental upgrades — including a larger display, higher base storage, 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, 25W wireless charging, and a new, more powerful chipset — makes it a compelling upgrade, especially for users coming from older models.

As for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the jump to 12GB of RAM delivers a noticeable performance boost. The iPhone 17 Pro Max in particular stands out as the ideal choice for photography and videography enthusiasts, featuring three 48MP cameras and support for 8K video recording.