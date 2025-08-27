Review Roundup: Hasselblad X2D II 100C

Hasselblad has unveiled the X2D II 100C, marking the arrival of its new flagship medium-format mirrorless camera. The model introduces several significant upgrades—none more notable than true end-to-end HDR capture, a world’s first in medium format photography. The X2D II 100 CC is available for preorder now from B&H for $7,399.00. The 35-100MM lens is also avaiable to preorder for 4,599.00. Learn more about the price, preorder details, and the lens in our launch coverage.

I Took 4,000 Photos With the Hasselblad X2D II 100C

In this hands-on vlog-style review, the creator dives into a real-world usage scenario, capturing over 4,000 photos with the X2D II 100C (paired with the 35-100 mm lens). It’s packed with storytelling, sample shots, and candid impressions of how the camera performs during extended outdoor sessions. The new Hasselblad camera is a compelling choice for photographers seeking an authentic user experience, with sample image feedback.

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C Just Changed Photography FOREVER

Bold and attention-grabbing, this video promises a revolutionary shift in how we take photos. It emphasizes the X2D II 100C’s standout features in a dramatic, perhaps more marketing-oriented production. Perfect for readers who crave hype-driven insight, standout features, and sample files.

Hasselblad X2D II Review: Why $7,399 Is a Reasonable Price

A more pragmatic take, this review justifies the camera’s price tag—$7,399—by highlighting the value offered. Rooted in cost-performance analysis, it's ideal for readers wondering if the premium aligns with real-world features and usability.

Bonus Insight: No Video Mode – A Notable Omission

Interestingly, forums like EOSHD have highlighted that the X2D II 100C lacks a video recording feature—a surprising omission given its advanced hardware, including IBIS and LiDAR. One commenter sharply critiques the decision: “Still no video mode on the X2D II… it has the same sensor as the Fuji… yet doesn't even do 1080p, let alone 8K! This is odd behaviour from DJI!” (EOSHD). This detail is crucial for hybrid shooters who expect both stills and video capabilities.

Video Roundup: Hasselblad X2D II 100C Verdict

The X2D II 100C is more than a spec bump—it’s a leap forward in both image quality and usability:

Outstanding HDR capability, aided by a standout display.

Industry-first continuous autofocus in a medium format body.

Top-tier stabilization for handheld shooting.

Refined ergonomics and controls like the joystick.

A more compelling price point than the original.

Pair it with the new zoom lens, and it presents a streamlined, high-performance package ideal for pro photographers who prioritize pure image excellence and practical handling. While still a premium investment, it’s arguably the strongest Hasselblad mirrorless release yet.

Hasselblad X2D II - Finally a Medium Format Camera for Fast Moving Subjects!

A Kai hands-on review of Hasselblad’s latest medium format camera, the X2D II, highlighting its significant speed improvements and usability upgrades over its predecessor. The host dives into autofocus performance, burst shooting capabilities, and overall responsiveness—areas where medium format cameras traditionally lag. With a blend of technical insight and real-world shooting scenarios, the video showcases how the X2D II bridges the gap between high-resolution image quality and practical speed, making it a compelling option for photographers who want both detail and agility.

Hasselblad X2D II 100C vs Full Frame (Canon + Lumix)

This video explores the visual and technical differences between medium format and full-frame cameras, using the newly released Hasselblad X2D II 100C and its companion 35-100mm f/2.8-4 zoom lens. The video compares image quality, depth of field, and dynamic range across various shooting scenarios to highlight what gives medium format its signature “look.” Through side-by-side tests and commentary, it illustrates how the X2D II delivers richer tonality and smoother transitions, especially in portrait and landscape photography, while also addressing practical considerations like lens versatility and workflow. It's a compelling breakdown for photographers weighing the trade-offs between sensor formats.

