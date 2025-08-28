DJI Finally Launches the Mic 3, an Ultralight Wireless Microphone

After rumors and early leaks, DJI has officially announced the Mic 3, the company’s latest ultralight wireless microphone system. Originally rumored to debut alongside the Osmo 360, the Mic 3's launch has been set back by a month but is finally here, introducing notable upgrades for creators and filmmakers.

The new model builds on the success of its predecessor while expanding the OsmoAudio ecosystem, now supporting up to four receivers and eight transmitters simultaneously. This multi-channel setup is aimed at creators who need seamless audio capture from multiple cameras or sources without sacrificing quality.

Ultralight Design, Adaptive Audio

At just 16 grams, the Mic 3 is half the size and weight of the previous generation, making it far more discreet and comfortable to wear. In terms of portability, it’s closer to the Mic Mini, which comes in at just 10 grams, but still offers more advanced features.

DJI has also introduced adaptive gain control for the first time in the Mic series. There are two modes:

Automatic mode: Handles sudden volume spikes to prevent clipping, ideal for outdoor recordings.

Dynamic mode: Maintains balanced levels for consistent output in more controlled environments.

Users can also choose between three new voice tone presets — Regular, Rich, and Bright — to fine-tune sound quality for interviews, vlogs, or multi-speaker recordings. Two levels of noise cancellation help minimize background interference, improving clarity in challenging environments.

High-Fidelity Audio and Long-Range Transmission

Despite its compact form, the Mic 3 delivers a transmission range of up to 400 meters and supports automatic frequency switching between 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for stable performance.

For creators focused on sound quality, DJI added Lossless Audio with 48kHz, 24-bit uncompressed recording, capturing details from whispers to loud environments without distortion. There’s also dual-file 32-bit float internal recording with 32GB of onboard storage, ensuring audio safety even if transmission drops out.

To streamline post-production, the Mic 3 supports high-precision timecode embedding, making it easier to sync multi-camera setups or external recorders without additional software.

All-Day Power and Fast Charging

The Mic 3 transmitter lasts up to eight hours on a single charge, while the receiver pushes up to 10 hours. With the included charging case, creators can get up to 28 hours of total runtime, which equals roughly 2.4 full charges on the go.

For quick turnarounds, five minutes of charging delivers about two hours of recording time, and a full recharge takes only 50 minutes. DJI also added auto-sleep and auto-power-off functions to conserve battery when not in use.

Expanded Compatibility

The Mic 3 integrates seamlessly with the OsmoAudio ecosystem and works natively with DJI’s latest devices, including the Osmo 360, Osmo Action 5 Pro, Osmo Action 4, and Osmo Pocket 3 — no receiver required.

For broader device support, it also features:

3.5mm TRS output

3.5mm TRRS monitoring port

USB-C connection

Bluetooth compatibility

Pricing and Availability

DJI says the Mic 3 will launch in select international markets first, with U.S. availability to follow at a later date. However, US clients can purchase the DJI Mic 3 with two transmitters from B&H Photo for $329. The single transmitter option without the charging case retails for $219.