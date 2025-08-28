GoPro Rumored to Have Three New Cameras on the Way

It’s been nearly a year since GoPro released a new product, and in that time, rivals like DJI and Insta360 have been busy expanding their lineups. DJI recently unveiled the Osmo 360, while Insta360’s subsidiary Antigravity launched the A1, a compact 360-degree drone.

While GoPro has stayed relatively quiet, new rumors suggest that the company is working on several fresh releases — including a potential Osmo Pocket competitor with a modular design that could mark a big shift for the brand.

Three Cameras Reportedly in Development

According to a report from Photo Rumors, GoPro is planning to launch two new cameras this year, followed by a third pro-level, low-light-focused model in 2026. Adding fuel to the speculation, a recently discovered registration for a device labeled “AMLF1” was spotted in the Indonesian certification database and shared by DCLife.

One of these cameras is almost certainly the GoPro Max 2, which has already been teased but still doesn’t have an official release date. The second is rumored to be a new addition to the Hero series, though GoPro hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

The latest GoPro rumors: new professional camera, a new Osmo Pocket competitor, and another new model ( GoPro Hero 14?)https://t.co/4ppYr41AE5 — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) August 27, 2025

A Potentially Modular GoPro Camera

The most interesting part of the leaks involves a U.S. patent filed by GoPro that shows an action camera with a detachable camera unit — a design that appears to directly target DJI’s Osmo Pocket.

According to the filing shared by The New Camera, the device uses a mix of mechanical and electronic image stabilization and features a camera module that can rotate 180, 270, or even 360 degrees. This detachable “image capture module” connects to a handheld base unit, which houses a touchscreen or button controls for operating the system.

Multiple variations of the design were included in the patent, but the core idea remains the same: a separable camera and grip system. If it sounds familiar, that’s because GoPro tried something similar before with its Karma drone, which featured a removable gimbal and camera. It’s possible this new design builds on that earlier concept.

Interestingly, the filing also references the use of this stabilization system in a “quadcopter drone.” While there’s no confirmation, this suggests GoPro may still be considering a return to the drone market after the Karma’s short-lived run.

Still Early, But Promising Signs

As with any leaked patent, there’s no guarantee that this modular action camera — or a GoPro-built drone — will ever make it to market. However, after a long stretch of silence, it’s encouraging to see signs that GoPro is experimenting beyond its traditional lineup.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on developments and sharing updates as GoPro’s upcoming cameras take shape.