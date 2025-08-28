Ricoh Discontinues Popular GR III Advanced Point-And-Shoot And Replaces It With Pricey GR IV

The Ricoh GR III, the popular advanced point-and-shoot that debuted in 2019 and was slim, lightweight, and easy to use, has just been officially discontinued, according to Photo Rumors. The news was announced around the same time that the company introduced its successor to the camera, the Ricoh GR IV.

Overall, the features aren’t a giant step forward from the GR III to the GR IV. However, what has surprised some camera experts is that the new Ricoh GR IV has jumped in price: The GR IV will cost $1,499, which is quite a bit more than its predecessor, which was $900 when it was introduced in 2019.

Another issue is that some camera websites, like DP Review, have noted that it appears photographers won’t be able to snap up the GR III. Because it was so popular, it appears there might be very little inventory left on GR III models. (At press time, it appears photographers can still order the Ricoh GR IIIx, which hasn't been discontinued.)

The Ricoh GR III Advanced Point-and-Shoot

Ricoh GR IV: Features & Technical Specifications

Ricoh said in its press release that the new GR IV will feature “a newly developed APS-C-size image sensor and a newly designed lens to improve image quality while reducing overall body depth.” It also noted that the new model will include a more powerful battery.

Here are some of the main tech specs for the Ricoh GR IV:

Sensor: APS-C-size CMOS image sensor

Effective megapixels: 25.7 megapixels

Lens Construction: 7 elements in 5 groups (with 3 aspherical lens elements)

Focal Length: 18.3mm (Approx. 28mm in 35mm equivalent focal length)

Aperture Range: f/2.8 – f/16

Autofocus: Hybrid AF (Image plane phase-matching and contrast detection)

Image Stabilization: 5-axis sensor-shift shake reduction

Sensitivity: ISO 100 to ISO 204,800

Display: 3.0-inch TFT color touchscreen LCD (1,037,000 dots)

File Format (Photos): RAW (DNG) 14-bit and JPEG

File Format (Video): MPEG4 AVC/H.264 (MOV)

Video Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080, 60p/30p/24p)

Battery Life: Approximately 250 images

Dimensions: 4.3 x 2.4 x 1.3 inches

Weight: 0.6 pounds (including battery and SD memory card)

Ricoh GR IV: Pricing & Availability

As I stated earlier, the new Ricoh GR IV will cost $1,499, which is pretty expensive for an advanced point-and-shoot. You can pre-order the GR IV at various outlets, including B&H, and it will be available in mid-September.

Ricoh GR III: A Few Sample Photos

The following are some sample photos I shot with the Ricoh GR III, which I shot in 2019 and show some of the camera’s versatility: