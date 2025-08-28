Seeking Meaning Beyond Colors: Black & White Awards 2025

Every day, billions of images are produced and shared. An overwhelmingly large proportion of these images depict happiness and a sense of comfy opulence in different hues and colors. Enter the social media world, and you will be greeted with an extravaganza of colors that seamlessly flood your vision and quietly settle into the recesses of your consciousness. The world of photography flourished in color. Does black and white photography stand a chance against its allure?

To find out the answer, check out the Black and White photo awards for 2025.

The “Absolute Winner” award went to “The Kingdom of Flies” by João Coelho. The photograph earned a top spot due to the raw power of its content. Don't get me wrong–the composition is very well-crafted. The subject is placed appropriately, and the elements complement each other perfectly. But it draws its true appeal from its powerful theme. The photo serves as a stark reminder that poverty continues to plague humanity. The photograph is gritty, but it isn't too bleak. The raw concentration and determination visible on the subject's face make room for slight contentment and consolation: there is honor in perseverance. It is an excellent portrayal of the resilience of the human spirit and the will to survive even under the most extreme conditions.

“Where the Shadows Lie”, by Mark Seawell, is the runner-up. It is a captivating photograph that makes use of the limitation of black and white and turns it into a potent strength. It is hard to make perfect sense of it immediately; hence, it vies for the viewer's attention. It pulls the eye and invites the viewer to unravel the mysteries concealed inside the depth created by the intricate play of light and shadows. The deep, rich texture of the rock is savory and delightful. The most attractive aspect of the photograph is its balanced, symmetrical contrast.

Remuna Beca’s “Brilliant Design” is indeed brilliant. It is the deserving winner of the Architecture Category. The most noticeable aspect of the photograph is the vintage electric bulb shape located in the bottom-left half of the image. As the eye stretches, it becomes clear that it is much more than that. It spreads out in the form of stairways and goes all the way down to meet the light. If given a choice, I would title the photograph “Stairways to Heaven”, which would be clichéd but not too inappropriate. The interplay of shadows and highlights makes the photograph brilliant, while the perspective gives a sense of delicious dizziness that tickles the mind.

Yanitsa Genova's 'Trapped in a Frame' is an extraordinary example of street photography's competitiveness and high level of difficulty. It deservedly won the Street Category Award. Looking at the photo for long, you'd fool yourself into believing that the entire universe conspired to build up a suitable moment for the photograph. The framing is exceptional, and the interplay of the subjects presents a welcome comic relief. The expression on the faces of the subjects is very candid, and one wonders how much time the photographer would have spent trying to get this shot. The composition may look simple, but in real life, it is tough to get all the elements lined up so perfectly in position with such impeccable timing.

“The Proud Artisan” by Nur Tucker is the category winner for the portrait category. It is simply a sumptuous photograph. This use of chiaroscuro gives it an ethereal and mystic character. The light follows a linear trajectory, giving the subject shape and form. The smoke, dust, and hints of the Artisan's facial expressions tell a story of sacredness and devotion towards work.

Willem Kruger’s “Leopard Jump Mmono” is the category winner for Fauna and Flora. It shows an intimate moment between two leopards. It is a playful photograph, showing the disappearing face of the Earth. Wildlife photography is a challenging and demanding pursuit that requires patience. Kruger caught the power and grace of the leopards almost perfectly. The light accentuates the leopards' skin, making the photography appealing.

Robert Bolton's “The Wedded Rocks" wins the first spot for the Landscape category. The use of long exposure photography lends a serene quality to this photograph. The photograph is surreal, and the rock seems to be embedded in time rather than water. The juxtaposition of rocks against the flowing water makes the photograph very powerful and peaceful. The gray tone of the water is so peaceful that it's hard to take your eyes off it.

Some photographers argue that black and white photography offers a different value proposition – it compels the photographer to work harder and produce photographs that speak louder and clearer. The average viewer is too accustomed to seeing the world in colors. That is why creating and viewing compelling black-and-white photographs is both challenging and rewarding.