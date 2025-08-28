The US Open Photographer Who Delayed Play—and Got Banned

It was supposed to be a routine first-round showdown at Louis Armstrong Stadium during the 2025 US Open. Instead, an unexpected sideline intrusion turned a match point into a six-minute spectacle. Players, fans, and officials were left stunned, and one photographer’s credentials were revoked on the spot.

A Match Point Interrupted

Benjamin Bonzi stood at ad-in, serving for a stunning upset over Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. As he prepared his second serve, an event photographer abandoned his position and strolled onto the court’s edge. He seemed to be seeking the perfect celebration shot. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth immediately halted play, ordered the photographer off, and awarded Bonzi a first serve due to the interference.

Medvedev’s Explosive Response

Enraged by the decision, Medvedev marched to the umpire’s chair and unleashed a tirade. He questioned Allensworth’s “manhood,” mocked the crowd, and demanded attention. He even urged fans to boo so loudly that the match couldn’t resume until silence returned. Those boos echoed through Louis Armstrong for a full six minutes. This made the delay one of the longest—and most theatrical—in recent tennis history.

Official Sanctions: Credentials Revoked

Once play finally resumed, Medvedev fought back to take the third set in a tiebreak, though Bonzi ultimately prevailed in five sets. Meanwhile, tournament security escorted the photographer from the premises, and the United States Tennis Association announced that his credential was revoked for the remainder of the 2025 US Open.

Match point in third set Photographer steps onto court during Bonzi’s serve Umpire intervention Greg Allensworth calls time, awards Bonzi a first serve Medvedev’s confrontation Player berates umpire, incites fans to boo for six minutes Play resumes Medvedev wins third set in tiebreak; Bonzi wins match in five sets Post-match action Photographer escorted out; credential revoked by the USTA Reflections on Media Access and Match Integrity This incident underscores the fine line photographers walk between capturing defining moments and maintaining the integrity of play. While they’re granted privileged court-side access to deliver dramatic imagery, they also carry a responsibility to the athletes and the rules governing match flow. The swift ban serves as a clear message: on-court duties come with strict boundaries. Selcuk Acar, an experienced freelance journalist and photojournalist, told the Daily Mail he did nothing wrong and didn’t deserve to have his credentials revoked. In case you were wondering, he shoots with a Sony a9 and FE 200–600 mm F5.6–6.3 G OSS. Here’s what the photographer, Selcuk Acar, had to say about the chaotic incident: He strongly denied any wrongdoing, calling himself “a victim and totally innocent,” and likened the media backlash to a “lynching.” Acar insisted he entered the court only after being told by a security official that the match was stopped, and emphasized that footage—if reviewed—would show that he twice checked in with officials and did not simply walk onto the court without permission.

What Comes Next

For photographers: A reminder to stay behind designated barriers unless explicitly cleared by officials.

For players: An illustration of how quickly match rhythms can shift—and how emotional control is crucial, even in dramatic moments.

For tournament organizers: A case study in rapid crisis management and enforcing access protocols.

Though the photographer’s ban will keep his lens off US Open courts this year, the clip of Medvedev’s fiery tirade will live on as one of the most surprising—and cautionary—moments in recent tennis lore.