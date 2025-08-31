Chinese Lens Roundup: Latest Releases and Rumors for September 2025

These past few years, Chinese companies have been coming up with quality lenses that often cost a fraction of what the big brands charge — sometimes just a third of the price.

So if you’ve been keeping an eye on the Chinese lens market lately, you know how quickly things move — new releases and surprise rumors seem to drop every week. And you can easily loose track of what's relevant.

That's why, today, we're going roundup the latest releases and the most talked-about rumored Chinese lenses in one place so you don’t have to chase the news across the internet.

First up, these Chinese lenses that we previously reported have been officially announced:

Now, let's talk about a few more exciting new releases and rumors:

7Artisans

7Artisans is one of the most recognizable names in the affordable lens scene. Known for its compact, fully manual lenses, the company focuses on giving photographers creative tools without the hefty price tag. The company has launched a few noteworthy lenses this year, including the four we mentioned above. Here are the details of three of the more latest worth-mentioning lenses from the company:

7Artisans AF 24mm f/1.8 (L/Z)

The 7Artisans 24mm f/1.8 is a recent release that first debuted for Sony full-frame cameras. Due to high demand, most likely because of its praise for night photography, 7Artisans has now expanded support for this lens to Nikon Z and Leica L mounts as well.

It's worth noting that Canon full-frame users are still left waiting since Canon continues to restrict third-party autofocus lens options.

7Artisans AF 35mm f/1.8 (L/E/Z)

A fast, budget-friendly 35mm AF lens is always exciting — and this new release from 7Artisans might be one of the best-value options for Sony and Nikon full-frame shooters. Since its launch three weeks ago, it's been getting positive reviews from a lot of portrait, street, and travel photographers.

TTArtisan

TTArtisan 75mm f/2

Fujifilm X-mount shooters no longer have to wait: TTArtisan has finally brought its well-received AF 75mm f/2 to Fuji. This release expands the lens’s reach beyond Nikon Z, Sony E, and Leica L mounts, giving more photographers a chance to try it.

TTArtisan 14mm f/2.8

A week or so ago, TTArtisan has unveiled its new 14mm f/2.8 ASPH ultra-wide prime, built for full-frame cameras and offered in Sony E, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and L mounts.

With a massive 114° field of view, it’s made for landscapes, architecture, interiors, and dramatic wide-angle shots. Its bright f/2.8 aperture makes it equally capable for nightscapes and astrophotography, where strong low-light performance is key.

TTArtisan AF 40mm f/2

TTArtisan has recently launched the AF 40mm f/2, a compact full-frame prime now available for Sony E and Nikon Z users. The company hinted on Instagram that an L-mount version is coming soon — though if history repeats itself, it could take months, as the AF 75mm f/2 for L-mount arrived nearly seven months after its Sony E and Nikon Z debut.

ZY Optics

According to Photo Rumors, "ZY Optics is expected to announce a new autofocus full-frame lens in the second half of the year." Keep in mind that ZY Optics recently launched the affordable Mitakon 55mm f/2.8 lens.

Viltrox 56mm f/1.2 Pro

Viltrox is gearing up to launch the AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro on September 1st, with the company actively teasing the lens on Weibo. This is part of a wave of upcoming announcements from Viltrox, and given how well their Pro series lenses for APS-C cameras have been received, expectations for this new 56mm f/1.2 are high.

For context, earlier this year, we reported that the company would launch nine lenses in 2025, many of which have already been launched.

SG-Image 7.5mm f/2.8 APS-C Fisheye Lens

SG-Image has introduced a new 7.5mm f/2.8 fisheye lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras, and it’s already up for grabs on eBay.

Venus Optics Laowa AF 200mm f/2

We previously reported that rumors, backed by two leaked images, suggest Venus Optics is developing a Laowa 200mm f/2 autofocus lens. Unlike the rumored Sigma competitor, this lens is expected to launch with broader mount support, starting with Sony E, Nikon Z, and Canon EF, with Fuji X and GFX versions coming later. If accurate, this could be one of the most exciting lens releases of the year.

