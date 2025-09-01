Insights From the Top Images of the CEWE Awards

The winners of the CEWE Photo Awards are announced. Before having a detailed view and analysis of the winning photographs, we must acknowledge the popularity of the awards, as they claim to have received 656,547 entries from 153 countries. Kudos to the judges for sifting through such a massive volume of photographs.

Photography remains popular among people of all age groups. The CEWE website praises the quality of work submitted, and it is an absolute pleasure to view and analyze the category winners.

While some of these photographs are truly unique, others depict mundane, everyday scenes that are made special by the photographers' talent. Let's dissect what it takes to produce outstanding photographs.

Mike Taylor’s “The Beautiful Game”, from Great Britain, won the Street Photography category award. It is a Black and White photo that shows a group of people engrossed and engaged in what seems like a game on television.

The title gives us a clue about the activity, and it is not surprising that the captured moment is related to football–the 2018 World Cup match between France and Argentina, which was a closely contested game. The photograph was taken using a Leica Q (Typ 116) with flash, at a 28mm focal length and 1/60th of a second shutter speed.

The photograph must have been taken at a critical juncture of the match, as the tension on the faces of the audience is apparent. While some faces show disappointment, others seem surprised and even amused.

It appears that the team the audience supported didn't win the game, but the photograph is a sure winner. Using a flash effectively is a difficult skill to master. Mike has done it perfectly. The flash light makes the photo more contrasty, adding a lovely sheen to the contours, further illuminating the expression on the faces.

Günter Kleber from Germany won the Travel & Culture category award. The photograph is titled “Lazise Early Morning”. The perfect symmetry of the photograph is reminiscent of Wes Anderson's movies.

The subtle colors enhance the strong composition and appeal of the photograph. The photograph was taken at Lake Garda in Italy, and it was shot using a Sony A7R III with a FE 12-24mm f/4 G lens.

The shot was taken at ISO 64. The aperture was stopped down to f/10 to maximize the depth of field, and the shutter speed was only 0.5 seconds. The slower shutter speed makes the lake and the clouds look soft, surreal, and flowing. The composition and exposure were achieved masterfully and the photograph sends happy vibes to the mind.

“Into the Cave” by Flip Hrebenda from Slovakia is the winner for the landscape category. The most striking aspects of the photograph are its framing and controlled sharpness. According to the photographer, the photo was taken on a windy sunset.

The light and the dust interplay to further adorn the golden hour scene. The photograph was taken in a remote desert in Saudi Arabia. The dissolution and natural appeal of the landscape is breathtaking.

The photograph was taken with a Sony A7R Mark V and the FE 12-24mm f/2.8 GM. The aperture of f/8 allows the photographer to achieve a strong depth of field, while the shutter speed of 1/30th of a second ensures that the softness caused by the wind isn't lost to the viewer. The photograph was shot at ISO 100.

“Between the Lines” by Eric T'kindt (Belgium) won the Sports category award. Sports Photography is very challenging because sports photographers often find themselves in a perpetual race against time.

You must be crafty enough to seize a fleeting moment with technical prowess and complete urgency. Eric has done perfectly well. The framing and composition of the photograph are perfect, while the confident expression on the athlete's face makes it even more compelling.

The photograph was taken with a Nikon Z9 and VR 70-200mm f/2.8 G lens. It was shot at 1/2500th of a second at ISO 4000. The aperture for this one is f/3.2. It was taken at the World Gymnastics Championship, where Eric was volunteering as a photographer.

The Young Talent Award category winner is Gregory Vergne’s (France) “Child Day”. It is a happy photograph of people enjoying a joyride. Although they are distant, their expressions seem upbeat and ecstatic. The tone of the photograph is also light and matches the mood well. Overall, it is a lovely photograph and a deserving winner.

The winner for the animal category is “Cat at the Window” by Gerson Antonio Toigo from Brazil. This is one of the most competitive categories. The quality of Gerson’s photograph shows that you can take great photographs with your smartphone. The photograph was taken with an iPhone XR smartphone. It was shot at 1/1700th of a second at f/1.8. The best aspect of the photograph is its composition, while its black-and-white tone lends it a distinct character. The cat's nose is positioned right at the center, but its shadow invites the viewer’s gaze to probe, building an enjoyable sense of mystery.

Maizal Chaniago's from Indonesia, won the category award for Cooking and Food. The challenge of such a photograph is to evoke feelings. Colors and contrast fuel this photograph. The smoke surrounding the drink gives it a mystical aura.

While the composition is good, it is the arrangement of elements and the punchy colors that give the photograph its spirit. It was shot with a Nikon Z7 II and a Z 24-70mm f/4 lens. To keep everything in focus, Maizal shot it at F/10, while the ISO was 800 and the shutter speed was a nicy snappy, 1/500th of a second.

Xiaoping Lin from China won the Nature & Wildlife category. The photograph is appropriately titled, “Jungle Rule”. The photograph shows an Egret hunting a fish, and the precise moment of the hunt is awe-inspiring. While the eyes of the fish show surprise and desperation, the Egret's expression is firmly confident. Since the shot is taken wide open, the background appears soft, firmly capturing the viewer’s gaze on the scene.

This contrast makes this photograph stand out. The photo was taken with a Sony A1 and an FE 600mm f/4. It was shot wide-open (f4) at 1/3200th of a second at ISO160.

“Danlock” by Hasan Bagla (Cyprus) won the Close-up & Macro category. Macro photography requires considerable patience. The photograph shows two mantises that appear to be dancing or engaged in a ritual.

The photograph is truly unique because the world of insects is hidden mainly from the typical viewer. The colors complement the subject's expression, but this photograph serves as a poignant reminder of how little we truly know about the world around us.

“United Colors” by Yadi Setiadi from Indonesia won the People category. It is a remarkable image that makes a delightful use of light and water.

It shows people representing different colors coming together to make the an inspiring photograph. The photograph was taken with a Nikon D610 and 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6 lens. It was shot at 1/640th of a second at f/7.1 and ISO 160. The light falls just at the right spots to give the photograph a happy and peaceful meaning.

“P-opular & I-gnored” by Yevhen Kostiuk (Ukraine) won the Architecture category. Shot with a DJI Mini 3 Pro drone, the photograph offers a rare bird's-eye view of the Adriatic Sea off the Croatian coast.

The colors are lively and vivid, while the scene's symmetry is spectacular, and the photograph has a very calming effect on the mind.

Photography awards like these are a testament to the fact that, despite the popularity of video, still photography remains a cherished part of people's imagination. However, winning awards like these has become far more difficult, as one must produce truly high-quality work. These photographs are created using various equipment and showcase different photography approaches. No matter who you are, where you live, or what gear you have, you can produce a fantastic photograph. Congratulations to the winners; we hope they continue to deliver excellent work and inspire other photographers to step out of their comfort zones to create unique photographs.