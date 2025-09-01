Viltrox Launches Budget-Friendly AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro Lens for APS-C Mirrorless Cameras

Fresh off joining the L-Mount Alliance, Viltrox has announced its latest addition to the Pro series lineup — the AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro, a fast portrait prime designed for APS-C mirrorless cameras. The lens is priced at $580 and is available now for Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts, with a Nikon Z version also in the mix.

With an 84mm full-frame equivalent focal length, the lens offers APS-C shooters a versatile portrait option at a much lower cost than competing models. It’s positioned as a direct challenger to Fujifilm’s own XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR, which comes in at nearly double the price at $1,099. For Sony and Nikon users, there isn’t a first-party equivalent, though budget-conscious shooters can also consider the Sirui Sniper 56mm f/1.2, priced at $279.

“The AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro’s professional-grade optical design delivers astonishingly high resolution from center to edge, taking full advantage of the capabilities of higher-megapixel cameras,” says Viltrox.

Optical Design and Build

Inside, the lens is built with 13 elements in eight groups, including three high-refractive index elements, one extra-low dispersion glass, and an ultra-large precision aspherical element. This combination aims to control aberrations and distortion, resulting in sharper and cleaner images.

An 11-bladed aperture diaphragm promises smooth, circular bokeh, while the focusing system is powered by Viltrox’s HyperVCM motor — designed for fast, accurate, and near-silent autofocus. The lens is also optimized to reduce focus breathing, making it an appealing option for hybrid shooters working with both photo and video.

In terms of construction, the AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro features a forged aluminum alloy barrel with a matte black finish and protective coatings for scratch resistance. It’s also weather-sealed, protecting it from dust and moisture, making it suitable for shooting outdoors in less-than-ideal conditions.

Size, Weight, and Compatibility

The lens’ weight varies slightly depending on the mount:

Nikon Z: 590g

Sony E: 570g

Fujifilm X: 575g



It measures a little over 90mm in length and uses a 67mm front filter thread, keeping it relatively compact for its class.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.2 Pro is available now for Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z APS-C cameras at a retail price of $580. You can grab it directly from the Viltrox Official Store or from authorized retailers like B&H Photo.