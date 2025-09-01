Viltrox Officially Joins the L-Mount Alliance

The L-Mount Alliance just got bigger. Chinese lens maker Viltrox has officially joined as the 10th member of the group, developing lenses alongside Leica, Sigma, Panasonic, Leitz, DJI, Astro Design, LK Samyang, Blackmagic Design, and Sirui.

In a press release, Leica emphasized the goal behind the L-Mount system:

“The L-Mount was developed by Leica Camera AG with the aim of providing customers with a future-proof, flexible, robust, and precise bayonet mount that would fulfill even the most demanding photographic needs.”

Since its introduction, the L-Mount standard has steadily evolved with contributions from its alliance partners. Today, the system supports over 20 cameras and more than 120 lenses, all designed to work seamlessly across brands without the need for adapters or compromises in functionality.

Viltrox CEO Dai Jinhui expressed excitement about joining the alliance, saying that the company aims to “expand the system’s reach with high-quality, versatile, and accessible lenses” while inspiring creators across all levels.

What This Means for L-Mount Users

With Viltrox on board, some of its flagship LAB series lenses—like the 135mm F/1.8 and 35mm F/1.2—are expected to arrive on the L-Mount, alongside popular options such as the 85mm F/1.4 Pro and the compact Air series primes. Known for delivering strong optical performance at competitive prices, Viltrox could make the L-Mount system much more accessible for photographers and videographers who find other L-mount glass out of reach.

That said, Viltrox has a track record of taking its time when adapting lenses to new mounts. For example, the 135mm F/1.8 LAB launched for Sony E-mount in November 2024 but didn’t make it to the Nikon Z-mount until March 2025. A Fujifilm X-mount version was also rumored for release this year but still hasn’t materialized.

While it may take a little patience before Viltrox’s lenses fully arrive on the L-Mount, the addition brings exciting new possibilities to the system—especially for creators looking for high-quality glass without the Leica-level price tag.