Sigma’s Master of Optics Event to Unveil Three New Lenses, Including the ART 135mm f/1.4 DG

Sigma’s upcoming Master of Optics event on September 9, 2025, is shaping up to be a big one. According to fresh leaks, the company is preparing to announce three new lenses, including the long-rumored ART 135mm f/1.4 DG, a 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 zoom, and an updated ART 35mm f/1.2 DG DN II.

A new teaser image for the event has also surfaced, and insiders suggest the three silhouettes in the graphic represent these upcoming lenses. If true, this would mark one of Sigma’s most significant multi-lens announcements in recent years.

First Look at the Sigma ART 135mm f/1.4 DG

The first leaked image of the ART 135mm f/1.4 DG has been shared by Sony Alpha Rumors, showing the new lens alongside Sigma’s 105mm f/1.4 ART and 85mm f/1.4 ART primes for size comparison. At first glance, the upcoming 135mm looks similar in length to the 105mm f/1.4, but it will reportedly have a massive 105mm filter thread and weigh around 1,350 grams.

Despite the heft, Sigma is said to have placed most of the lens’s weight closer to the camera mount for better balance, making it more manageable for handheld shooting during long sessions.

Sigma ART 135mm f/1.4 DG — Rumored Specs

Full-frame autofocus lens

105mm filter thread

Approx. 1,350g weight

Removable tripod collar

Classic black ART finish

Mounts: Sony E and Leica L

Expected announcement: September 9, 2025

Sigma ART 35mm f/1.2 DG DN II

After months of speculation, the second-generation ART 35mm f/1.2 DG DN II looks set to make its debut. Leaked images suggest that the lens is about 25% smaller and more compact than the original version, but exact specs remain under wraps.

It’s expected to deliver improved optics and performance, and at launch, it will reportedly be available for both Sony E and Leica L-mount users.

Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3

The third rumored lens is the Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3, a lightweight, full-frame zoom designed for versatility. According to leaks, the lens will weigh under 600 grams and use a 72mm front filter thread, putting it in the same size category as Canon’s RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM.

It’s also expected to launch in both Sony E and Leica L-mounts, giving hybrid shooters a more travel-friendly option without sacrificing reach.

What to Expect

With three significant lens launches on the horizon, Sigma’s September 9 event could be one of its most exciting reveals in recent years. Between a high-end portrait prime, a redesigned wide-aperture classic, and a versatile zoom, Sony and Leica shooters may soon have new glass worth upgrading for.

Stay tuned — we’ll share full specs, pricing, and availability once Sigma officially announces the lineup.