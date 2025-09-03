Blackmagic Reduces URSA Cine Camera kit Prices by up to $7,000

Blackmagic Design has cut prices on its URSA Cine camera kits by up to $7,000. This is a rare move because the company has been increasing the price of its products for the past few years.

Launched just last year, the URSA Cine camera line was built for high-end productions. (Notably, the URSA Cine 17K 65 is now approved by Netflix.)

And now that the price of the entire lineup has dropped, these large-format cinema cameras are accessible to more filmmakers than before.

After Years of Price Hikes, Blackmagic Finally Cuts Prices

Blackmagic’s decision to cut prices is notable, especially after most of its products have seen price increases over the past few years. For example, back in April, the company increased the prices of a few products, including the Blackmagic Pyxis 12K and Ursa Cine 17K, in the US due to tariffs.

However, Blackmagic made a statement explaining that it would be "moving production of some products to help lower costs for customers from what we had previously raised them to since the tariffs went into effect."

In its latest statement, Blackmagic sent out a familiar message, noting that “since releasing the URSA Cine cameras last year, [the company] has been working hard to lower production costs and can now pass those savings on to customers through lower prices.”

What’s Included in the URSA Cine Camera Kit

Each Blackmagic URSA Cine kit comes ready to shoot, with the camera body, 8TB Media Module, top handle, baseplate, power supply, and battery plate, all packed in a rugged Pelican case. Depending on the version, buyers can also add an optional EVF.

A detailed list of what’s included in the kit is available on Blackmagic Design’s website.

Price and Availability

Blackmagic says the new prices are already in effect, and filmmakers can locate a reseller through its global dealer network.

The official updated pricing is as follows (and the following links are from B&H Photo):

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF: was $14,995, now $9,495

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF + EVF: was $16,495, now $10,995

Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65: was $29,995, now $22,995

Blackmagic URSA Cine 17K 65 + EVF: was $31,495, now $24,495

Note that these prices do not include duties, so U.S. customers may still see slightly higher costs due to tariffs. Even so, they remain lower than the original launch prices.

With such steep cuts across the entire line, it will be interesting to see whether more productions adopt large-format workflows and bring the URSA Cine into higher-profile projects.

Affiliate Disclaimer: We may earn a commission from purchases made through our links.